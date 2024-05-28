Governor DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Climate Change” Law Won’t Fly With Voters

Sign up for the weekly Climate on the Ballot newsletter.

Every Monday, in Climate on the Ballot, we pass along a topic to help you integrate climate into your newsroom’s campaign reporting. Consider sharing this newsletter with your colleagues on the politics beat. Vea la versión en español de “El clima en la boleta.”

This Week: Erasing Climate Change

Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this month deleting the words “climate change” from state statutes and deprioritizing climate solutions in policy decision making. It could be a tough sell to Florida voters, who are on the frontlines of the crisis. The latest Florida Climate Resilience Survey released May 14 found that the percentage of Floridians who believe climate change is happening (90%) is much higher than the national average (72%), and 68% want their government to do more to address climate change. The move also came amid a scorching heat wave in South Florida, which climate change is helping to intensify. In this environment, head-in-sand climate denial wouldn’t seem to be a winning strategy.

This certainly isn’t the first time politicians have tried to suppress inconvenient truths. In its first year in office, in 2017, the Trump administration removed pages containing scientific information and research about climate change from the Environmental Protection Agency website. (The Biden administration reinstated the pages in March 2021.) Last year, Montana governor Greg Gianforte signed into law a bill prohibiting state agencies from considering greenhouse gas emissions and climate impacts for energy and mining projects.

“State government leaders have long suppressed politically inconvenient data and research related to climate science,” reported the Brennan Center for Justice and the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Reporting Ideas

Take Inspiration

Miami meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin delivered an on-air report excoriating the new law and encouraging Floridians to do their research on climate change and solutions when they vote, “earning praise from peers and perhaps paving the way for more meteorologists to speak out about the urgency of climate change action,” reported The Washington Post.

Capital & Main’s The Heat 2024 newsletter highlights the “Trump Paradox.” Voters say they believe in climate change and the need for solutions, but they also want Trump.

A group of New Hampshire students wanted to learn more about climate change and solutions in their classrooms. So they wrote a resolution for the state legislature. The measure didn’t pass. In Illinois, students succeeded in getting their school board to make Evanston Township High School the third in the country to adopt a Green New Deal for Schools plan that includes sustainability goals and lessons.

Spotlight Piece

In Vermont, the Climate Superfund Act, a bill modeled on the federal superfund program that requires companies to clean up toxic waste, landed on Governor Phil Scott’s desk this month. Though Scott has threatened to veto it, Grist reports, overwhelming bipartisan support for the legislation would likely override it. The law would require fossil fuel companies to pay some of the costs of extreme weather damage in the state.