Flow Cytometry Market Projected to Reach USD 8.96 Billion by 2031

Flow Cytometry Market

Flow Cytometry Market Set for Remarkable Growth Driven by Increasing Adoption in Research and Clinical Applications

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global flow cytometry market size was valued at USD 4.91 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach over USD 8.96 billion by 2031, registering an emerging compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.80% over the forecast period of 2024-2031, according to a new report by SNS Insider.Report ScopeThe comprehensive report covers a broad spectrum of market dynamics, including detailed insights into the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. It provides a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, highlighting the key players and their strategies. The report also delves into the various segments of the flow cytometry market, such as instruments, reagents, software, services, and end-users across different regions.Market AnalysisThe growth of the flow cytometry market is driven by several factors, including increasing research activities in the life sciences sector, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in technology that enhance the accuracy and efficiency of flow cytometry techniques. The growth of the flow cytometry market is driven by several factors, including increasing research activities in the life sciences sector, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in technology that enhance the accuracy and efficiency of flow cytometry techniques. Additionally, the expanding application of flow cytometry in clinical trials and diagnostics contributes significantly to market growth.

List of Flow Cytometry Companies Profiled in Report:- Agilent Technologies, Inc.- Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.- Beckman coulter Inc.- Becton Dickinson and Company- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.- Danaher Corporation- DiaSorin SpA- Miltenyi Biotec- Sony Biotechnology, Inc.- Stratedigm, Inc.- Sysmex Corporation- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation as Follows:By Technology• Cell-Based• Bead-BasedBy Product and Services• Regards and consumables• Instruments- Cell Analyzers- Cell Sorters• Services• Software• AccessoriesBy Application• Research Application- Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology* Drug Discovery* Stem Cell research* In Vitro Toxicity Testing- Immunology- Cell sorting- Apoptosis- Cell Cycle analysis- Cell viability- Cell counting- Other research application• Clinical Application- Cancer Diagnostic- Hematology- Autoimmune- Organ Transplantation- Other Clinical Application• Industrial ApplicationBy End-User• Academic & Research institutes• Hospitals & clinical Testing Laboratories• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology CompaniesImpact of the Russia-Ukraine ConflictThe ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has introduced uncertainties in the global supply chain, impacting the availability of raw materials and components necessary for manufacturing flow cytometry instruments. This geopolitical tension has led to delays in production and distribution, posing challenges to market stability. However, strategic adjustments by key market players and diversification of supply chains are mitigating these effects to some extent.The Impact of Economic SlowdownThe global economic slowdown has also exerted pressure on the flow cytometry market. Budget constraints in research and development sectors, particularly in emerging economies, have slowed down the adoption of advanced flow cytometry technologies. Despite these economic challenges, the market is expected to recover steadily as global economic conditions improve and investments in healthcare infrastructure increase. Europe follows closely, driven by increasing government funding for research activities. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, propelled by rising healthcare expenditures, growing awareness about advanced diagnostic techniques, and the burgeoning biotech industry in countries like China and India.Key Takeaways- Rising demand for advanced diagnostic technologies and increasing research activities in life sciences are driving market growth.- Technological advancements in flow cytometry instruments and reagents are expanding applications and improving efficiency.- Clinical applications, such as immunology, stem cell research, and cancer diagnostics, are significant growth drivers.- The market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product launches, collaborations, and strategic acquisitions.Recent Developments- In April 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) launched a new flow cytometry system, the BD FACSymphony™ A5 SE, designed for high-sensitivity and high-throughput cell analysis in research and clinical applications.- In February 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. acquired BioTek Instruments, Inc., a provider of life science instrumentation, to expand its cell analysis portfolio and strengthen its position in the flow cytometry market.- In January 2023, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH introduced the MACSQuantX, a next-generation flow cytometer with advanced optics and automation capabilities for high-content cell analysis.Table of ContentChapter 1 IntroductionChapter 2 Research MethodologyChapter 3 Flow Cytometry Market DynamicsChapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)Chapter 5 Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6 Porter's 5 forces modelChapter 7 PEST AnalysisChapter 8 Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation, By TechnologyChapter 9 Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation, By Product and ServicesChapter 10 Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation, By ApplicationChapter 11 Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation, By End UserChapter 12 Regional AnalysisChapter 13 Company profileChapter 14 Competitive LandscapeChapter 15 Use Case and Best PracticesChapter 16 ConclusionContinued…