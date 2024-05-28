Deputy Minister David Mahlobo calls on communities to take care of infrastructure and pay for water services

Deputy Minister Mahlobo calls on communities to take care of infrastructure and pay for water services

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo accompanied by the Executive Mayor of Nkangala District Municipality, Cllr TM Ngwenya and the Executive Mayor of Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, Cllr LJ Dikgale officially opened and handed over the Mathyzensloop Booster Pump Station to the community of Thembisile Hani Local Municipality on 24 May 2024.

Construction of Mathysensloop to Kwaggafontein Booster Pump Station (Multi-Year Project) commenced on 27 November 2022 and was completed on 29 March 2024 at a total cost of R49 682 000.00. It is an infrastructure for qualitative transformation and inclusive growth, augmenting bulk water shortfall with an additional 5 Ml/ Day from the Bundu Water Treatment Works to the entire Kwaggafontein Water Scheme. It will reduce reliance on Rand Water supply.

The project scope entailed contractor’s site establishment, maintenance thereof and removal after completion, bulk earthworks (including rock blasting) and site works, installation of 250mm oPVC pump line (±3.5km long) complete with cambers, pipe specials and fittings, installation of 110mm oPVC gravity line to the Ekukhanyeni (Kwaggafontein A) water supply gantry, new pump station complete with all electrical and mechanical components, external works and fencing and provision for a standby generator.

The socio-economic benefits of the project included the creation of 72 jobs and the appointment of 17 Sub-Contractors.

The booster pump station will benefit the communities of Kwaggafontein A (Ekukhanyeni), Kwaggafontein B (Entuthukweni), Kwaggafontein C (Mthombomuhle), Kwaggafontein D (Somphalali) and Kwaggafontein IA (Emagezini).

In his address, the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo appreciated the municipality for appointing good consultants and contractors which resulted in quality workmanship and a good pump station on time to ensure that people have access to water. “This project was finished on time and on budget. The reason we were able to do this good job is that you appointed very good consultants and they have done a good job. I have also seen the contractors and the job is top quality. I have seen it with my eyes and understanding. What does this mean, it simply means appoint the right companies and your work becomes good. The Department will continue to support you. No one must be left behind. Let us give the people of Thembisile Hani Local Municipality water”, he said in reference to the municipality.

“The pump station is to ensure that everyone gets water, even those in high lying area thus the decision to build it. Water is life. The right to learn can be affected by the absence of water, the right to health can be affected by the absence of water, the right to all other rights can be affected without water. If you don’t have water, you have a problem because water is life” continued Deputy Minister Mahlobo.

He further called on the community to unite against people who disrupt projects, to protect the infrastructure and to pay for water services to ensure sustainability of supply. “Community members, do not allow people who do not want development to play with you. You must stand together against the construction mafias. Take care and guard the infrastructure, in other words, you must look after it. Let us pay for water as we pay for electricity. In terms of water, there is someone who must pump water from the river, there is someone who must clean the water, there are chemicals and electricity in the process and who is going to pay for all these people and processes. Let us put meters and let people pay as per their use”.

Deputy Minister reminded the community that South Africa is a water scarce country and highlighted the fact that Thembisile Hani Local Municipality does not have a water source. He then called on the people to use water wisely. “Everybody must conserve water. The behaviour of people on water use efficiency and the respect of water is an important matter that must be addressed”, he said.

Lastly, he called on the municipality to invest the monies collected on water services back into the infrastructure to ensure the sustainability of the infrastructure and quality water services.

