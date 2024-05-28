Commission for Gender Equality to observe general elections on 29 May 2024 Commission for Gender Equality to observe general elections on 29 May 2024 Commission for Gender Equality to observe general elections on 29 May 2024

Commission for Gender Equality to observe general elections on 29 May 2024

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will observe the 29 May 2024 general elections to ensure equal treatment and the protection of people’s gender rights at the polling stations. The CGE has been accredited by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to observe the elections throughout the country.

Section 187 (2) of the South African Constitution grants the CGE the power, as regulated by national legislation, necessary to perform its functions, including the power to monitor, investigate, research, educate, lobby, advise and report on issues concerning gender equality. In line with the provisions of section 187 of the Constitution as well as the CGE Act of 1996, the CGE has the responsibility to monitor and assess the actions of state and non-governmental institutions in the furtherance of the country’s Constitutional obligation to promote, protect and advance gender equality in South Africa.

Considering this constitutional obligation, during its election observation, the CGE will employ a gendered analytical framework to determine the extent to which the elections are free and fair from any form of gender discrimination. A team of Commissioners and staff will be observing the elections in various polling stations in all the provinces. The team as part of their role would want to ascertain if the elections are free, fair and transparent, especially free gender discrimination. In this regard a particular attention will be given to pregnant women, persons with disabilities, the aged and those with little babies.

“The CGE wishes all electorates and candidates well. We trust that South Africans will co-operate with our election observers as we help deepen and strengthen democracy as per our constitutional mandate”, said Advocate Nthabiseng Sepanya – Mogale, the Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality.

Contact Person: Javu Baloyi

Tel: 083 579 3306