CompoSecure Showcases Arculus Web3 Payment Capabilities for Everyday Purchases at Consensus Conference

Demonstrates how consumers will be able to use a secure hardware wallet to pay directly at point of sale

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced expanded capabilities that enable Web3 payments for everyday purchases through the convenience of a metal card. Using these capabilities, consumers can have the flexibility to securely self-custody their digital assets and make those stablecoins and other digital assets spendable at the point of sale with a simple tap-to-pay. The Arculus Web3 payment capabilities will be demonstrated in the Arculus booth (#1221) May 29-31 at Consensus by CoinDesk in Austin, TX.

“Digital currency payments in the physical world are almost nonexistent for multiple reasons,” said Adam Lowe, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at CompoSecure & Arculus. “At present, consumers with digital currencies have two challenges: first, they have to off-ramp to traditional fiat currency to spend their digital assets, and second, merchants do not have a way to allow customers to pay with digital currency easily and securely. This new Arculus advancement can streamline the transaction process, empowering consumers to make payments with their preferred digital currency directly from their self-custody hardware wallet with a simple card tap. For merchants, this enables digital currency acceptance with automatic fiat conversion over traditional payment rails or directly accepting digital currency payments.”

The new Arculus capabilities can dramatically simplify the process, allowing merchants to instantly accept purchases with debit, credit and cryptocurrencies. Consumers will be able to pay just like they do with a traditional payment card. With the integration of the new Arculus capabilities, consumers will be able to use digital currency to pay wallet-to-wallet directly to the merchant at supported PoS terminals or over traditional payment card rails.

“Innovations like tap-to-pay with USDC on Solana from Arculus demonstrate how consumers can use Solana to easily and securely make payments in the physical world,” said Sheraz Shere, GM of Payments and Commerce at the Solana Foundation.

“Arculus can make paying with digital currencies secure and convenient. Consumers can carry one metal card that works everywhere and allows them to retain custody of their digital assets up until the moment of spending,” concluded Lowe.

Arculus is actively engaging with PoS vendors, merchants and other key stakeholders in the Web3 ecosystem to enhance and drive a seamless customer experience for the self-custody community. For more information, please visit GetArculus.com/business-solutions.

