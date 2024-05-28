Serverless Architecture Market Revenue Set to Reach USD 50.3 Billion by 2031 Driven by Significant CAGR of 22.6%
Serverless architecture is inherently suited for event-driven applications, where functions are triggered by specific events such as database changes.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Serverless Architecture Market size was USD 9.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to Reach USD 50.3 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Serverless architecture has swiftly emerged as a disruptive force in the realm of cloud computing, revolutionizing how applications are developed, deployed, and scaled. The market for serverless architecture continues to burgeon, driven by its promise of reduced operational overhead, improved scalability, and enhanced developer productivity. Organizations across various industries are increasingly adopting serverless solutions to streamline their workflows, accelerate time-to-market, and lower infrastructure costs. This market growth is propelled by the proliferation of serverless platforms offered by major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), which provide a robust ecosystem of managed services and functions-as-a-service (FaaS) offerings.
Moreover, the serverless architecture market is witnessing a paradigm shift in application development practices, with a growing emphasis on event-driven programming models and microservices architectures. This shift is fueled by the inherent scalability and flexibility of serverless computing, enabling developers to focus on building modular, loosely coupled components that can be easily integrated and scaled independently.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Serverless Architecture industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Serverless Architecture market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Tibco Software, and Twilio. and other players
It has segmented the global Serverless Architecture market
By Deployment
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
By Application
Real-time File
Stream Processing
Web Application Development
IoT Backend
Others
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Size Enterprise
By Industry Vertical
IT
Telecom
Healthcare
Utilities
BFSI
Others
