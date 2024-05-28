Job opportunity: Research Scientist – Marine Carbonate Chemistry

Deadline for application: 1 July 2024

Required experience: 2-6 years

Location: Downeats Institute (DEI) – Beals, Maine

The Downeast Institute (DEI) seeks a motivated and creative marine biologist with expertise in ocean and sediment carbonate chemistry.This individual will oversee both internal and external research and operation of an ocean acidification laboratory as well as conduct experiments in the laboratory and field to determine effects of ocean acidification (OA) on the biology and ecology of local, commercially-important shellfish. This research will be facilitated by state-of-the-art shellfish hatchery facilities at DEI where we have been rearing bivalves and crustaceans for the past 35 years. The successful candidate will work closely with the Institute’s Director of Research and its staff to maintain and operate the OA laboratory, and promote interactive research with outside investigators who utilize DEI facilities for OA research.

The OA laboratory is designed to study impacts of global environmental changes on marine organisms, with a focus on full factorial ocean acidification and warming experiments using replicate tanks that are fully physically and statistically independent (see: https://downeastinstitute.org/our-facility/for-scientists/ocean-acidification-laboratory/). The successful candidate will be responsible for recommending and acquiring appropriate equipment and supplies for the OA laboratory and for the field to conduct manipulative experiments to examine how current and anticipated future carbonate chemistry of seawater and sediments affect life-history dynamics of local shellfish. The successful candidate will have broad, in-depth knowledge of shellfish biology/ecology as well as carbonate chemistry related to seawater and sediments. They will have experience writing successful grants, and maintaining, improving, and working in the OA laboratory. The position (including salary, fringe) is funded for a period of 24 months.

How to apply

Materials must be submitted electronically to bbeal@downeastinstitute.org with “Application for Research Scientist Position” in the subject line.

Required material includes: Cover Letter, References, Resume/CV, and Transcripts.

All required materials must be submitted by 1 July 2024.

Appropriate background screening will be conducted on the successful candidate.

A 1 September 2024 starting date is preferred.

The Downeast Institute is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We are interested in every qualified candidate who is eligible to work in the United States. That is, applicants must be authorized to work for any employer in the United States; however, we are not able to sponsor or take over sponsorship of an employment visa.

Conservation Job Bord, 28 April 2024. More information.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related