From William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya

AZERBAIJAN, May 28 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Kenya and on my own behalf, I convey to Your Excellency and, through you to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your National Day. This significant day marks a proud moment in your nation's history.

As Kenya and Azerbaijan commemorate the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, I laud the friendly ties and cooperation that exist between our two countries. ln the past two decades, our partnership has flourished underpinned by mutual respect, cooperation and shared values.

I note the immense potential and shared commitment to enhance our engagements and expand our partnership in new areas, including climate action, energy transition, trade and investments, and tourism, among others. As you mark this memorable day, I wish Your Excellency good health and prosperity for the great people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem.

William Samoei Ruto

President of the Republic of Kenya