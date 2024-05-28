Foundation stone was laid for Gulluja village in Aghdam district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Gulluja in the Aghdam district.

The head of state was briefed on the project.

Spanning an area of 388.44 hectares, the village is planned to accommodate 3,992 residents and will encompass the territories of the villages of Gulluja and Ilkhichilar. The project includes the construction of 1,042 private houses. In the initial stage, covering 225 hectares, 113 families are expected to be relocated. The village’s infrastructure will include 22 two-room houses, 57 three-room houses, 28 four-room houses, and 6 five-room houses. Additionally, the village will feature essential amenities such as a 480-seat school, a 120-seat kindergarten, a medical facility, a community club, a trade center, a bazaar, a sports health center, an administrative building, a multifunctional building (housing a post office, bank branch, and office), a village square, a Flag Square, and a bakery.