Military Drones Market Size to Reach $34.34 Billion by 2031 | Aeronautics Group, Israel Aerospace Industries,

Military Drones Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Military Drones Market," The military drones industry was valued at $11.60 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.34 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. Military Drones Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Range, by Technology, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The research provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, key segments & regions, and competitive landscape. This report offers helpful insights to investors, leading players, shareholders, and new entrants in devising strategies for achieving sustainable growth and gaining strong position in the market.

The market for military drone is growing due to upsurge in military spending, and growth in demand for improved surveillance solution. However, high cost of UAV solution is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, defense modernization are the major factors that are expected to supplement the military drones market.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Aeronautics Group,

Anduril Industries,

Aerovironment, Inc.,

Asteria Aerospace Ltd.,

Animal Dynamics,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

Boeing,

Israel Aerospace Industries,

General Atomics,

SAAB AB,

Shield AI,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Teledyne FLIR LLC,

Teal Drones, Inc.,

Thales Group.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global military drones market based on type, range, technology, application, and region. The report also analyzes sub-segments of these segments to help market players, investors, and startups in determining the steps to be taken to raise revenue in various segments.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the fixed wing segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the rotary wing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the hybrid segment.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞, the beyond line of sight segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global military drones market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the extended beyond line of sight segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the visual line of sight segment.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, the remotely operated segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the autonomous segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The study also offers analysis of the semi-autonomous segment.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global military drones market. Moreover, this segment will maintain its highest contribution by 2031. However, the delivery and transportation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 222 to 2031. The research offers insights on the segments including combat operations and others.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

