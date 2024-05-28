3D CAD Software Market Sees Remarkable Growth Owing to Rising Design Automation Needs
3D CAD Software Market expands as industries adopt advanced design tools for precision and automation in engineering.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The SNS Insider report highlights that the 3D CAD Software Market was valued at USD 11.07 billion in 2023. Driven by the factors mentioned above, the market is projected to reach USD 18.46 billion by 2031, exhibiting a healthy CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This growth signifies the growing reliance on digital design tools to optimize processes, improve product quality, and foster innovation.
The burgeoning demand for 3D CAD software stems from several factors. The flourishing manufacturing industry necessitates advanced design tools to produce complex parts and cater to customized product needs. Additionally, the rise in infrastructure development projects necessitates precise and efficient 3D modeling capabilities. Furthermore, the integration of cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing and virtual reality with 3D CAD software unlocks new possibilities for design and prototyping. The market is further bolstered by the shift towards remote work, as cloud-based solutions offer greater flexibility and accessibility. The increasing adoption of cloud-based CAD modeling eliminates the need for expensive hardware and IT infrastructure, making it a cost-effective option for businesses of all sizes. Additionally, cloud-based solutions facilitate seamless collaboration among geographically dispersed teams, enhancing project efficiency. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into 3D modeling software presents exciting opportunities. AI and ML can automate repetitive tasks, optimize design processes, and assist with complex simulations,
Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ Autodesk
➤ AVEVA Group
➤ Bentley Systems Incorporated
➤ Bricsys NV
➤ Dassault Systems SE
➤ IronCAD
➤ PTC Inc
➤ Siemens Industry Software
➤ Trimble
➤ ZWSOFT
➤ Others
Segmentation Analysis
The 3D CAD software market can be segmented by deployment model on-premises vs. cloud-based and application area manufacturing, construction, architecture, etc. Currently, the on-premises deployment segment holds a dominant market share. This dominance stems from the advantages it offers, including complete control over software and data, customization capabilities, and robust security.
The manufacturing application segment represents the largest revenue share within the market. This dominance is directly linked to the burgeoning adoption of 3D printing technologies. 3D CAD software plays a crucial role in designing 3D printable parts, and as this technology continues to gain traction across diverse industries, the demand for compatible software will soar. Additionally, the need for customization in manufacturing necessitates powerful 3D modeling tools that can facilitate the creation of unique product designs and variations, enabling manufacturers to cater to evolving customer demands.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
On The Basis of Deployment type
➤ Cloud
➤ On-premise
On The Basis of Application
➤ Architecture, Engineering, & Construction (AEC)
➤ Manufacturing
➤ Automotive
➤ Healthcare
➤ Media & Entertainment
➤ Others
Impact of Global Events on the 3D CAD Software Market
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains for critical components used in manufacturing 3D CAD software. This disruption can lead to shortages and price hikes, impacting software development and deployment. Additionally, the war has diverted resources and investments away from technological advancements, potentially hindering the development of next-generation 3D CAD software solutions. The economic slowdown, triggered by various factors, can dampen market growth. Businesses might postpone or reduce their investments in new technologies, including 3D CAD software, due to budgetary constraints. However, the long-term impact of the economic slowdown is difficult to predict, and the market's inherent growth potential suggests a potential rebound as economic conditions stabilize.
Key Regional Developments
North America is currently dominating the market, driven by factors such as the widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions, the growing demand for automation in manufacturing, and a thriving aerospace and defense industry. Furthermore, the region's strong focus on research and development activities for advanced CAD software is expected to create significant growth opportunities in the coming years.
The Asia Pacific region represents the fastest-growing market for 3D CAD software. This rapid expansion is fueled by the region's rapid digitization efforts, the growing acceptance of Industry 4.0 principles, and the expanding utilization of 3D printing across various industries.
Recent Developments
In May 2023: PTC unveiled the latest edition of Creo+, a cloud-based CAD solution designed to simplify design administration and enhance collaboration. This move reflects the growing demand for cloud-based design tools.
In February 2023: Nextech AR Solutions Corp. introduced an update to their Toggle3D software, positioning it as a leading platform for converting CAD designs into web-ready 3D models. This development signifies the increasing focus on interoperability and the integration of 3D models into various digital workflows.
Key Takeaways
➤ The report highlights the growing preference for cloud-based CAD solutions. This trend offers benefits like scalability, remote collaboration, and simplified software administration, making it attractive for businesses of all sizes.
➤ The integration of AI, ML, and 3D printing with 3D CAD software is creating a new era of design possibilities. These advancements promise to streamline workflows, optimize designs, and empower designers with powerful data analysis tools.
➤ Understanding the different deployment models (on-premises vs. cloud-based) and application areas (manufacturing, construction, etc.) is essential for businesses to make informed decisions regarding their 3D CAD software needs.
