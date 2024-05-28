Construction Adhesive Tapes Market Soars to USD 4.02 Bn by 2031, Fueled by Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Boom
"Sticking Strong: Analyzing the Construction Adhesive Tapes Market - Trends, Applications, and Innovations in Building and Renovation Solutions."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Construction Adhesive Tapes Market Size was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.02 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Rapid urbanization and population growth, particularly in Asia Pacific, are significantly increasing demand for construction adhesive tapes.
Developing economies are prioritizing infrastructure development, leading to a significant surge in the consumption of construction adhesive tapes. In India, for instance, the infrastructure sector plays a pivotal role in the nation's economic growth, prompting the government to enact regulations that ensure the rapid development of high-quality infrastructure. China, too, is witnessing a substantial increase in demand for construction adhesive tapes due to increased government investments in infrastructure projects.
• In October 2023, Tesa SEexpanded its presence in Asia by opening a new site in Haiphong, Vietnam, with an annual production capacity of 40 million square meters of adhesive tapes.
Advancements in adhesive tape technology, including the development of high-performance, eco-friendly options, are attracting wider adoption in various construction applications.
The construction adhesive tapes market presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers. The growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices has created a demand for eco-friendly adhesive tape options. Additionally, the development of specialized tapes with enhanced performance characteristics, such as high-temperature resistance and improved adhesion, is expected to drive market growth further.
• In May 2023, Nitto Denko Corporationlaunched PlanetFlags, a bio-based double-sided adhesive tape manufactured using recycled films, aligning with the increasing demand for eco-friendly construction materials.
Get a Report Sample of Construction Adhesive Tapes Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1694
Some of the Key Players Included are:
The major key players listed in the construction adhesive tapes market are Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Scapa Group Ltd, Intertape Polymer Group, Beery Global Inc., Nichiban Co., Ltd., Sika AG, Shurtape Technologies, Lohmann, HiCube Coating, Sealforlife, Carlisle Construction Materials, Advance Tapes, Mapei, Polyguard Products, DENSO Group, Bostik, ARDEX, Franklin Adhesives and Polymers, Avery Dennison, LATICRETE International, PLANETECO, and other players.
The worldwide construction boom, fueled by large investments and government spending in developing nations, is a major catalyst for the construction adhesive tapes market.
The demand for construction adhesive tapes is experiencing remarkable growth due to their indispensable role in various applications, including flooring, sealing, bonding, and insulation. Their increasing use in both residential and commercial construction projects is further boosting market expansion. The global economic recovery, following the 2020 slowdown, has reignited the construction industry and, consequently, the demand for adhesive tapes.
• In May 2022, Shurtape Technologies LLCintroduced Duck Pro, a high-performance tape available in four grades to cater to diverse construction needs.
Segment Analysis
By Technology, the Hot-Melt technology segment is dominating the market with a 37.6% share in 2023. Its rapid-setting properties, cost-effectiveness, and reduced environmental impact are key drivers of its growth.
By Technology:
• Hot-Melt Based
• Solvent-Based
• Others
By Resin Type, Acrylic resin-based tapes are leading the market with a 66% share in 2023, attributed to their versatility, affordability, and compatibility with various construction technologies.
By Resin Type:
• Acrylic
• Rubber
• Others
By Application, The Flooring sub-segment is projected to capture 43.6% of total market revenue in 2023, driven by the increasing use of adhesive tapes in various flooring materials and installation methods.
By Application:
• Flooring
• Roofing
• Windows & Doors
• Walls
• HVAC & Insulation
• Others
Make Enquiry About Construction Adhesive Tapes Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1694
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing conflict has caused disruptions in supply chains and increased raw material costs, impacting the global construction adhesive tapes market. The war has also led to economic instability in the region, affecting construction activities and, consequently, the demand for adhesive tapes.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
Economic slowdowns can negatively affect the construction industry, leading to reduced investments and project delays. This, in turn, can dampen the demand for construction adhesive tapes. However, the long-term outlook remains positive, as infrastructure development and urbanization trends are expected to continue driving market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is dominating the construction adhesive tapes market, accounting for over 40% of the total market share in 2023.
This is primarily due to the rapid growth in construction activities in emerging economies like China and India. The availability of affordable labor and raw materials, coupled with government initiatives promoting infrastructure development, are key factors contributing to the region's dominance.
Key Takeaways
• The construction adhesive tapes market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and technological advancements.
• Asia Pacific is the leading region in the market, with increasing construction activities and supportive government policies contributing to its dominance.
• Hot-melt technology, acrylic resin-based tapes, and flooring applications are the leading segments in the market.
• While the Russia-Ukraine War and economic slowdowns pose challenges, the long-term outlook remains positive due to sustained urbanization and infrastructure development trends.
Buy the Latest Version of Construction Adhesive Tapes Market Report 2024-2031 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1694
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram