Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By 2028

Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market 2021–2028

Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Expected to Reach $11.53 Billion by 2028

The eMMC market grows due to rising automotive adoption, demand for electronic devices, and the need for integrated mobile memory. However, evolving storage technologies limit growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, titled, “Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market by Density, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028” the global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) industry size was $9.30 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $11.53 billion by 2028, to register a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by North America and Europe.

Embedded multimedia card (eMMC) is an advanced, managed NAND flash memory for mobile applications and the dominant go-to memory solution for many consumer electronics including smartphones, GPS systems, tablets, readers, and other mobile computing devices. Embedded multimedia card (eMMC) chip contains a controller and the same NAND flash memory, which is found in USB drives, SD Cards, and solid state drives (SSDs), along with a controller that manages wear leveling and error correction (ECC). For instance, Samsung has provided eMMC memory that is extremely compact and typically smaller than a postage stamp, which allows for smaller and thinner devices. Several leading players use Samsung’s eMMC memory, owing to allowing for a smooth pathway and advanced mobile designs with a short time to market.

The increasing adoption of flash memory in embedded applications has boosted the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market growth. Ultra-fast memory, high speed, cost-effectiveness, low power consumption, and other features have fueled the world eMMC market. In addition, the launching of innovative products by leading companies such as Samsung and SanDisk Corporation with higher density and speed is expected to boost the market growth. The latest version of eMMC, i.e., eMMC 5.1A was introduced with advanced features such as higher data transfer rates, and enhanced data strobe & command queuing.

The increasing adoption of embedded multimedia cards (eMMCs) in the automotive industry, the Surge in demand for embedded multimedia cards (eMMC) in electronic devices, and the high demand for integrated memory in mobile computing devices drive the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market growth. However, continuous development in technology and the evolution of new storage devices restrict the market growth. Conversely, the surge in the development of Chromebooks is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) industry.

The GPS System segment was the largest contributor of revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing use of location-based services & mobile applications, a growing number of smartphone users, and rising demands for automobile GPS software are the major factors boosting the demand for embedded multimedia cards (eMMC) in the GPS market. The aerospace and defense vertical is the second largest contributor of revenue in 2020. The growing need for the security of sensitive information and data protection technologies increased the demand for eMMCs in this sector.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝 (𝐞𝐌𝐌𝐂) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

SK Hynix Inc

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Transcend Information Inc.

Phison Electronics Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Greenliant Systems Inc

By region, the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The analysis had identified that Asia-Pacific contributed maximum revenue in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.30% during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in the adoption of digital cameras, and the growing consumer electronics industry are contributing to the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market size has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing industry has significantly affected the global economy. Electronic components and other semiconductor devices are mostly imported from China. Attributed to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing units, the prices of semiconductor components have increased by 2-3%, owing to a shortage of supplies. In addition, reductions in various capital budgets and delays in numerous planned projects in various end-use industries have hampered the global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- In 2020, the GPS segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

- The automotive segment accounted for more than 25% of the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market share in 2020 and witnessed the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

- The UK was the major shareholder in the Europe eMMC market, accounting for approximately 30% share in 2020.

