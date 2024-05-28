Global Coffee Beans Market: Rising Consumption and Health Benefits Drive Growth

Coffee Beans Market

Europe leads in coffee consumption, while emerging regions offer new opportunities for market expansion.

Increased coffee consumption and health benefits fuel global coffee bean market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled Coffee Beans Market by Product and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024," the global coffee beans market size was valued at $10,471 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $15,635 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2024. Europe dominated the global market, accounting for around one-third of the total revenue.

📍𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4671

The global coffee beans market is driven by increased coffee consumption across nations, expansion in retail market, and health benefits associated with coffee. Moreover, decrease in consumption of carbonated drinks is anticipated to boost the growth of the global coffee beans market. However, availability of substitute such as tea is projected to impede coffee beans market growth in future.

Carbonated drinks are harmful beverages containing dissolved carbon dioxide, usually prepared by mixing sweet-flavored syrup and carbonated water in their chilled state. Currently, the demand for these drinks is reported to continuously decrease, owing to its different side effects such as belching, heartburn, increase in risk of obesity, tooth decay, reduced bone strength, and others. The sale of carbonated drinks is anticipated to decrease further during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness among people regarding the aforementioned side effect. This, in turn, increases the consumption of coffee beans.

Two types of coffee beans, i.e. arabica and robusta, are quite popular in the coffee beans industry. Brazil is the largest arabica coffee beans producer, while Vietnam produces robusta beans in large volumes, thereby increasing the global coffee beans market share. Arabica is easy to grow and roast, and hence accounts for the maximum production in the coffee beans market. While robusta is gaining popularity as it contains three times more caffeine than arabica and is more insect- and disease-resistant,. Thus, the robusta coffee beans market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate by 2024.

The coffee bean market trends are witnessing an economic slowdown as consumers focus on affordability and thus shift their preference to inexpensive varieties of coffee. The low cost of production of robusta caf beans has resulted in high demand for robusta. This further fuels the growth in coffee consumption.

Based on end use, the personal care industry in the global coffee beans market is likely to witness robust growth. While coffee beans are commonly found in beverage form, skin care products made from coffee are also gaining popularity around the world. The incorporation of coffee beans in natural skin care products has benefited customers in the global skin care industry. For instance, the green coffee oil made from fresh green coffee beans contains the necessary fatty acids that are used in spa treatments and mature skin care. This oil has anti-aging properties that result in supple and smooth skin. In addition, the aroma of coffee beans butter makes an enticing addition to balms and body butters. This butter soothes red and dry skin and protects the skin from harsh climate.

The usage of coffee beans in pharmaceutical industry is augmenting the global coffee beans market. The health-benefits associated with coffee beans in form of dietary supplements has given rise to its consumption. Green coffee beans extracts have a higher level of chlorogenic acid as compared to other roasted and regular coffee beans because green coffee beans are not roasted. Thus, the adoption of green coffee beans in form of weight-loss supplements has been widely observed among consumers.

📍𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4671

European consumers prefer high-value specialty coffee that offer a unique experience and are knowledgeable about coffee varieties. In addition, increase in health consciousness of the young population boosts the adoption of black coffee, which drives the market growth. This further offers opportunities for coffee beans suppliers to provide unique blends, flavors, and ready-to-drink coffee.

LAMEA is one of the emerging regions in terms of coffee consumption, as Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey offer potential opportunities for the coffee beans market. New product offerings and flavor differentiation are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers to increase their market share. Furthermore, manufacturers have introduced promotional pricing strategies to increase their sales. Moreover, introduction of appealing packaging and new flavors, combined with campaigns through social events and networks, fuels the growth of the market.

The impact of competitive rivalry in the global coffee beans market is moderate because of large number of players, moderate strategies adopted by operating companies, high innovation pursued, and higher growth rate in the global market. Major players in the global coffee beans market are focusing on new product development to gain a strong foothold in the market.

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

💡𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬

💡𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞

💡𝐋𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐝

💡𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐮 𝐂𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞

💡𝐋𝐮𝐢𝐠𝐢 𝐋𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐳𝐳𝐚 𝐒.𝐏.𝐀.

💡𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐜𝐚𝐟𝐟 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀.

💡𝐇𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

💡𝐋𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐍𝐂.

💡𝐏𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞 & 𝐓𝐞𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

💡𝐂𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coffee-beans-market/purchase-options

« » 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

💡In terms of value, the arabica caf beans generated the maximum revenue in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

💡The pharmaceutical industry is likely to grow at the fastest rate at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2024.

💡Europe is expected to dominate the market, registering the CAGR of 5.4% in terms of value.

💡Asia-Pacific is projected to show exponential growth in demand throughout 2024, growing at a CAGR 7.6% of in terms of value.

💡India and China are expected to witness considerably high growth rates at a CAGR of 10.9% and 9.0% respectively, during the forecast period.

« » 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

💡Egg Powder Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-powder-market-A11036

💡Farro Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/farro-market-A13879

💡Mushroom Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mushroom-market

💡Textured Vegetable Protein Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textured-vegetable-protein-market-A11155

💡IOT in Agriculture Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/internet-of-things-iot-in-agriculture-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We have professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.