Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,078 in the last 365 days.

Car Carrier Market to Reach $26.9 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increasing population and demand for automotive vehicles and rapid technological advancements in the automotive industry are the two significant factors driving the growth of car carrier market.

Wilmington, Delaware, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Car Carrier Market by Type (Open-Air Car Carrier and Enclosed Car Carrier), and End User (Automotive Sales Service Shop 4S, Terminals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the car carrier market size was valued at $13.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $26.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. 

According to the report, the global car carrier industry generated $13.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $26.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.    

Prime Determinants of Growth   

Increase in population and demand for automotive vehicles and rapid technological advancements in the automotive industry are the two significant factors driving the growth of the car carrier market.  

Request Sample of the Report on Car Carrier Market Forecast 2032: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A67033 

Report Coverage & Details:  

Report Coverage    Details   
Forecast Period    2023–2032   
Base Year    2022   
Market Size In 2022    $13.2 Billion   
Market Size In 2032    $26.9 Billion   
CAGR    7.5%   
No. Of Pages In Report    400   
Segments Covered    Type, End User, And Region.   
Drivers     Increase In Population And Demand For Automotive Vehicles    
Rapid Technological Advancements In The Automotive Industry    
Opportunities   Rise In Globalization In Automotive Supply Chains   
Growth In E-Commerce Platforms   
Restraints    Change In Government Regulations   
Fluctuating Fuels Prices   

Procure Complete Report (400 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/car-carrier-market-A67033 

The open-air carrier segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period  

By type, the open-air carrier held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the car carrier market revenue. This is because the open-air car carrier offers more affordable and common applications to ship vehicles over long distances. However, the enclosed car carrier segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032, as it is offering more protection for luxury, classic, and latest vehicles despite being more expensive.  

The automobiles sales service shop 4S segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period  

By end user, the automobile sales service shop 4S segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the car carrier market revenue. This is due to the large sales of automobiles in the global market. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032. The others segment includes car manufacturers, car dealers, and online car providers. The segment requires a reliable and efficient transportation system to deliver vehicles to different locations across the globe.   

The Asia-Pacific region to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period   

By region, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the car carrier market revenue. This is due to the high production of heavy-duty trucks in the region. However, the Middle East and Africa region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032, due to heavy investment by the region in infrastructure such as transportation networks, logistics facilities, ports, and roads.  

Leading Market Players:

  • Miller Industries  
  • Boydstun  
  • Cottrell  
  • Landoll  
  • Kentucky Trailers  
  • Delavan  
  • Wally-Mo Trailer   
  • Infinity Trailer  
  • Tec Equipment Inc.  
  • Dongfeng Trucks.  

To Talk With Our Industry Expert @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A67033 

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global car carrier market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaboration and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. 

Browse More Trending Reports 

Trailer Axle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Trailer Type, by Axle Type, by Capacity, by Application, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 

Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Sensor Type, by Component, by Application, by Autonomous Type and by Propulsion Type : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 

Roadside Assistance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Service, By Provider, By Vehicle : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 

Recreational Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031  

About Us 

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. 

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. 

Contact: 

David Correa 
1209 Orange Street, 
Corporation Trust Center, 
Wilmington, New Castle, 
Delaware 19801 USA. 
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 
+1-800-792-5285 
UK: +44-845-528-1300 
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 
Fax: +1-800-792-5285 
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com 

AMR Resource Center: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resource-center 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Car Carrier Market to Reach $26.9 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more