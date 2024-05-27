Magna Announces CAD Senior Notes Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



AURORA, Ontario, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that it has entered into an agency agreement providing for the issuance, by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada, of CAD$450 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029. The notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.80% and will mature on May 30, 2029. The offering is expected to close on May 30, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Magna intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of its existing indebtedness.

RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities and CIBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any province or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The notes have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public by prospectus under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and will not be offered or sold in the United States, nor will they be offered or sold in any country other than Canada. The notes will be offered on a private placement basis in Canada to “accredited investors” who are not individuals, unless such individuals are also "permitted clients" under applicable Canadian securities laws.

