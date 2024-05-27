Value Mobile partners with Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile!

VAUGHAN, Ontario, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We're thrilled to announce a major expansion at Value Mobile! We've recently partnered with Bell, Virgin Plus, and Lucky Mobile, bringing the total number of carrier partners we work with to a whopping 7! This means even more choice and flexibility for you when it comes to finding the perfect phone plan.

Why We're Excited:

For years, Value Mobile has been dedicated to helping our customers find the best phone plans for their needs. This often meant going beyond the "Big Three" carriers and exploring options from a variety of providers. By adding Bell, Virgin Plus, and Lucky Mobile to our roster, we can now offer an even wider selection of plans, ensuring you have access to the features and data allowances that perfectly match your mobile lifestyle.

What This Means for You:

Unmatched Choice: Explore a vast selection of plans from 7 top carriers, including Bell, Virgin Plus, Lucky Mobile, Rogers, Fido, Chatr, and Freedom. Whether you're a data-hungry streamer, a social media maven, or someone who simply wants to stay connected, there's a plan out there for you.

Expert Guidance: Still feeling overwhelmed by all the options? Don't worry! Our team of mobile specialists is here to help. They possess in-depth knowledge of all the plans offered by our diverse carrier partners. They'll cut through the confusion, analyze your usage habits, and recommend the perfect plan that fits your budget and needs.

Goodbye Spreadsheets, Hello Simplicity: Forget the hassle of comparing countless plans across different websites. Our experts will do the heavy lifting for you, simplifying the entire process.



Experience the Value Mobile Difference:

At Value Mobile, we believe in offering a personalized touch that's often missing with major carriers. Our friendly staff isn't about canned responses or automated phone menus. We're here to have a conversation, understand your unique needs, and provide expert guidance – both through informative blog posts and in-person consultations at our stores.

Ready to Find Your Perfect Plan?

Head over to your nearest Value Mobile store today! With over 25 convenient locations across Canada, getting expert help is just a short drive away. Our friendly staff is eager to answer your questions and help you find a plan that perfectly matches your needs. Don't get lost in the maze of phone plans any longer. Visit Value Mobile and let us guide you towards a simpler, more efficient mobile experience.

Find the nearest Value Mobile Store: https://valuemobile.ca/find-us/

