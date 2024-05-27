Mercer International Inc. Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (“Mercer” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MERC) -- a global forest products company, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report, titled "Fit for Future: Transition and Transformation" sets out Mercer's progress toward its 2030 environmental goals and other sustainability commitments, practices and accomplishments for 2023.



Juan Carlos Bueno, President and CEO of Mercer, stated, “The 2023 Sustainability Report demonstrates our dedication to progressing sustainable forest management and bioproduct innovation. We are committed to creating long-term value for our stakeholders by balancing environmental stewardship with responsible business growth."

Key Sustainability Achievements in 2023

Climate Action: Mercer completed a climate change scenario analysis to assess climate-related risks and explore opportunities for low-carbon products. The Company also launched a lignin pilot plant in Rosenthal, Germany, focusing on sustainable materials.

Water Management: Mercer improved all key water quality indicators at its mills as part of its continuous improvement initiatives, focused on increasing environmental performance.

Transparency and Accountability: Mercer updated its materiality assessment with a double materiality lens, expanded third-party assurance to include Scope 3 emissions, and implemented a Supplier Code of Conduct to promote responsible practices across its supply chain.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA, and Canada. Its consolidated annual production capacity is 2.1 million tonnes of pulp (air-dried tonnes, ADTMs), 960 million board feet of lumber, 210 thousand cubic meters of CLT, 45 thousand cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets, and 230,000 metric tonnes of biofuels. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.mercerint.com.

