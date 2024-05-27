Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,011 in the last 365 days.

Marimaca Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) (“Marimaca” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that all its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held virtually via webcast on Thursday May 23rd, 2024 (the “Meeting”). Below are the detailed results of the votes cast by ballot (including votes cast by proxy) at the Meeting on the election of the Company’s directors.

  VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD PERCENTAGE OF VOTES FOR
Hayden Locke 48,326,006 2,544 99.99%
Alan J. Stephens 48,042,155 286,395 99.41%
Colin Kinley 47,951,413 377,137 99.22%
Michael Haworth 48,327,200 1,350 100.00%
Clive Newall 48,214,818 113,732 99.76%
Tim Petterson 48,237,200 91,350 99.81%
Giancarlo Bruno 48,327,306 1,244 100.00%


Shareholders also passed resolutions re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company (100.00% of votes cast in favour).

Please see the Company’s report of voting results filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Jos Simpson / Adam Baynes
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk


Primary Logo

You just read:

Marimaca Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more