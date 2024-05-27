SEIU Local 2: Workers win Union at Java Blend! Boycott over

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Java Blend employees have won their union. After a settlement was reached yesterday, ballots cast a year ago in a vote to unionize were finally counted this morning – and 91% of workers voted to join SEIU Local 2.



“We are very proud – this wasn’t easy,” said Andy Mawko, one of the worker leaders. “We stood up for ourselves and fought for what was right. When we fight, we win!”

“We are excited to start negotiations in good faith as soon as possible,” said Em Kristensen, another one of the terminated leaders. “We are looking forward to winning a collective agreement that addresses concerns like job security, health and safety protections and setting the foundation for a long-term relationship between the Java Blend and our Union.”

This is a big win for the workers at Java Blend.

“We have an important message to the beautiful community that supported us,” said Cailen Pygott. “Together, we can achieve incredible things! From regular customers to prominent leaders, artists like El Jones, and from businesses that believe in doing the right thing: Thank you. Halifax is a Union town -- and we encourage all non-union service workers to unite and organize.”

There is an agreement to start good faith bargaining soon and to reach the best possible collective agreement over the next four weeks. The agreement includes a provision to start recalling terminated employees; their dismissal was the subject of an Unfair Labour Practice complaint filed by SEIU, which has now been withdrawn.

The Union won a city-wide bargaining unit that includes the Java Blend cafes on North St and Sackville in Halifax, the production and roastery warehouse on Borden Ave. in Dartmouth, as well as the Cortado Tasting Room in Bedford. If a deal is not ratified in the agreed timeframe, the parties have agreed to conciliation.

The Union has called off the boycott of Java Blend and all it’s products.

For more information please visit https://seiulocal2.ca/campaigns/spill-the-beans-on-java-blend/

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.