Ukraine Is Intensifying Cooperation with Argentina to Return Abducted Children – Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Ukrainian delegation visited Argentina to discuss the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia. The visit took place within the framework of the "Stolen Voices" campaign and the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The delegation held meetings with Argentine government officials, EU representatives and non-governmental organizations, calling for international support for this important issue.

During the meetings in Argentina, Ukrainians talked about specific cases of abduction of children, their traumatic experience and attempts at forced assimilation in Russia. These stories caused an emotional resonance among Argentine officials and representatives of public organizations.

"Argentina can significantly increase international pressure on Russia to return the abducted Ukrainian children by joining the International Coalition for the Return of Children," said Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-disciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum Group.

She noted that Argentines have their own experience in combating child abduction during the military dictatorship, making their position important and morally justified.

"Additionally, Argentina's participation can encourage other countries to more actively support Ukraine and protect children's rights on an international level. Argentina has already joined some points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, demonstrating a readiness for further cooperation, which is very encouraging," Lebedieva continued.

She also noted that with the support of international partners such as Argentina, Ukraine can strengthen its efforts in the fight for children's rights and ensure their safe return home. This is an important issue not only for us, but for the whole world, because war crimes against children must be condemned and stopped.

"Ukraine hopes that with the unification of the civilized world, Ukrainian children abducted by Russia will be able to return to their families and start a new, peaceful life. This issue is a priority for the Ukrainian authorities, the public and the international community, and we are ready to do everything possible to achieve of this goal," Lebedieva concluded.

We will remind: the International Criminal Court has already recognized these actions as "illegal deportation" and issued warrants for the arrest of Vladimir Putin and Russia's commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for crimes against humanity.

