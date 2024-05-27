Minister Lindiwe Zulu launches Khuseleka One-Stop Centre in Manenberg, 27 May

Just three days after South Africa witnessed President Cyril Ramaphosa signing the landmark National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill into law, the Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu will today, Monday 27 May officially launch Khuseleka One-Stop Centre at Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children in Manenberg, Cape Town.

This follows Minister Zulu’s oversight visit to the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children last week to assess the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. The DSD Portfolio is responsible for Pillar 4: response, care, support and healing. This involves the establishment Khuseleka One-Stop Centre to ensure survivors receive appropriate care and support services as they recover and rebuild their lives.

Khuseleka One-Stop Centre provides lifesaving services to survivors of gender-based violence such as psychosocial support and trauma counselling, health care, police services, legal assistance, placement of children in school, shelter services and court preparations, amongst others. The name ''Khuseleka'' is derived from the Zulu word which means protection.

The multisectoral approach at Khuseleka One-Stop Centre is crucial in preventing and breaking the cycle of violence against women and children. In addition to the multisectoral services, Khuseleka One-Stop Centre provides the much-needed skills training and assist with job placement where possible to survivors to rebuild their lives and escape abuse.

This is important as economic concern is a major reason that survivors remain in abusive relationships, as they depend on the abuser and lack the means to provide for themselves and their children if they leave.

Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children is a one-stop centre that renders psychosocial support, including trauma counselling and court preparation for victims and survivors of gender-based violence to recover and rebuild their lives.

The launch of the Khuseleka One-Stop Centre forms part of this year’s Child Protection Month Campaign under the theme: “Protecting South Africa’s Children 30 years on”.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the launch of Khuseleka One-Stop Centre planned as follows:

Date: Monday, 27 May 2024

Venue: Klipfontein Road in Manenberg, Cape Town

Time: 14h00-16h00

Media can RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane on 066 480 6845 /e-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za/ and Ms Sharlene Naiker on 082 673 5849/ e-mail: SharleneN@dsd.gov.za

Media enquiries may be forwarded to Ms Lumka Oliphant on 083 484 8067 or lumkao@dsd.gov.za