Foreign Affairs Council (Trade), 30 May 2024

Agenda highlights

The Foreign Affairs Council, in its Trade configuration, will take place in Brussels starting at 9.30

Ministers will discuss trade and competitiveness and the future of EU trade policy, the state of play of trade and investment relations between the EU and Africa, and the follow up to the 13th World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference (MC13).

Trade and competitiveness – The Future of EU trade policy

Ministers will have the opportunity to hold a policy debate on “Trade and competitiveness – The future of EU trade policy”.

This debate will take place at a particularly crucial time following the conclusion of the current institutional cycle, after the publication of Enrico Letta’s independent high-level report on “Much more than a market” and in preparation for the next Draghi report on Europe’s competitiveness.

The discussion will also focus on the essential role of trade policy in the EU’s access to critical raw materials.

EU-Africa trade and investment relations

The Council will discuss the state of trade and investment relations between the EU and Africa and how to deepen our relations towards a mutually beneficial partnership at multilateral, continental, regional and bilateral levels.

Ministers are expected to exchange views about the latest developments relating to the negotiations and implementation of trade and investment agreements with African countries.

Ministers will also discuss the new forms of engagement such as partnerships on critical raw materials and synergies created through the “Global Gateway” strategy.

Follow-up to the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13)

During a working lunch, ministers will exchange views on the follow-up to the MC13 which took place from 26 February to 2 March, 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

This will be an opportunity for ministers to examine the latest developments and to reflect more broadly on post-Abu Dhabi perspectives.