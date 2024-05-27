Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy), 30 May 2024

Electricity grids and REPowerEU

Energy ministers will approve conclusions on sustainable electricity grid infrastructure, followed by a discussion on the future of REPowerEU.

European Green Deal: the way forward

Ministers will also hold an exchange of views on the European Green Deal and how it can help transform the EU into a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy.

Under other business, the Commission will inform ministers about the final and updated national energy and climate plans submitted by member states, which are instrumental in achieving the Green Deal objectives and agreed EU-wide targets.

Energy Charter Treaty

As a non-discussion item, energy ministers are expected to formally adopt the decision on the withdrawal of the EU and Euratom from the Energy Charter Treaty, together with the decision on the position to be taken on behalf of the EU and Euratom in the upcoming Energy Charter Conference.