European Union and OSCE congratulate Border Troops of the Republic of Tajikistan on their 30th Anniversary

The EU Delegation to Tajikistan and the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe extend their warmest congratulations to the Border Troops of the Republic of Tajikistan on their 30th Anniversary, a major milestone in safeguarding the country's security. The Border Troops play a crucial role in securing Tajikistan's critical border with Afghanistan, protecting not just the people of Tajikistan from security threats but also the wider EU and OSCE region. The EU Delegation and the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe recognize the dedication and professionalism of the Border Troops and are proud to be a key partner in strengthening their capabilities.

The EU-funded project on the “Stabilization of Tajikistan's southern border region with Afghanistan” has provided significant support to the Border Troops since 2020. Forty-two training courses have equipped over 1200 Border Troops officers with essential skills in field operations, medicine, boat operation, and operational planning. To complement this training delivery, the Border Troops have received 500 sets of tactical equipment and 6 inflatable motor boats. The operational capabilities of the Border Forces were also strengthened by the donation of IT equipment (computers, laptops, projectors and plotter printers), three ambulances, three generators and construction materials for renovating training centres and border detachments.

In 2024, to support the expansion of the Border Troops, the project will provide further tactical and medical equipment along with infrastructure improvements, with 16 pre-fabricated containerized operational buildings and over 160 infra-red and thermal cameras being provided to secure the most challenging areas of the Tajik-Afghan border.

The European Union and OSCE remain committed to supporting Tajikistan in promoting peace, preventing conflicts and ensuring capacity and preparedness to address pre- and post-crisis situations. The European Union and the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe are proud to play a role in this shared effort, working alongside the Tajik Government to strengthen the Border Troops and contribute to a more stable and secure future for Tajikistan. We look forward to continuing our partnership.