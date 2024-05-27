Submit Release
Ocean commotion

Published 27 May 2024 Events Leave a Comment

Climate change is not just warming the atmosphere, it is also making oceans more acidic. Learn what ocean acidification means for creatures like clams and oysters that use calcium carbonate to build their shells, and for the development of young horseshoe crabs and lobsters. Bring out your inner scientist as you do hands-on activities to explore the problem of rising ocean acidity. Each of the four sessions will feature different activities and video presentations. You may register for one or more sessions.

Where: Cape Cod Museum of Natural History

When: Saturday, 1 June 2024 – 10:30am-11:30am

Admission: free w/admission

Registration required: 508.896.3867 x133

Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, 27 May 2024. More information.

