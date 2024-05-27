Submit Release
News Search

There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,888 in the last 365 days.

Growth, photosynthetic and nutrition characteristics of Pyropia haitanensis in response to the effects of increased CO2 and chloramphenicol

Growth, photosynthetic and nutrition characteristics of Pyropia haitanensis in response to the effects of increased CO2 and chloramphenicol

Published 27 May 2024 Science Leave a Comment

Pyropia haitanensis was cultured under two CO2 (410 (LC), 1000 (HC) μL L-1) concentrations and six chloramphenicol (CAP)-methanol solutions (0, 0+methanol, 10, 50, 100, 250 μg mL-1) to investigate the effects of elevated CO2 and CAP on its growth, photosynthesis and biochemical characteristics. HC had no obvious effects on the growth rate (RGR) with CAP in the range of 10 to 100 μg mL-1, but the decrease of RGR by HC was statistically significant with the CAP dosage at 250 μg mL-1. HC had no significant effect on net photosynthetic rates (Pn) in the present of CAP (10-250 μg mL-1). CAP greatly reduced net photosynthesis as well as the maximal photochemical yield (Fv/Fm) and photosynthetic efficiency (αETR). In contrast, the maximum relative electron transport rates (rETRm) were almost constant with the CAP dosage from 10 to 100 μg mL-1. HC significantly increased the energy fluxes (per RC) for absorption (ABS/RC), trapping (TRo/RC) and transport fluxes (ETo/RC) with the dosage of CAP at 250 μg mL-1. Principal component analysis (PCA) indicated that CAP was positively correlated with the synthesis of free amino acids (FAA), contents of umami-, sweet- and essential AA were significantly enhanced with the interaction of HC and higher CAP dosage at 100 μg mL-1, which led to the variation of flavor in algae. Furthermore, phycobiliproteins and soluble protein (SP) contents were remarkably reduced by CAP. Contents of chlorophyll a (Chl a), carotenoids (Car), soluble carbohydrates (SC) and C/N ratios were almost unchanged among treatments. The study indicates that future ocean acidification has no obvious effects on the biomass productivity of P. haitanensis, maintained steady photosynthetic activities with the CAP (within 100 μg mL-1) and induces better flavor. The data obtained have important theoretical relevance for in-depth understanding of algal responses to global changes and oceanic contamination.

Liu C., Min S., Ji L., Zou D., Liu Z., Wang Y. & Zhou X., in press. Growth, photosynthetic and nutrition characteristics of Pyropia haitanensis in response to the effects of increased CO2 and chloramphenicol. Journal of Applied Phycology. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Growth, photosynthetic and nutrition characteristics of Pyropia haitanensis in response to the effects of increased CO2 and chloramphenicol

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more