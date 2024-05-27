Node.sys Introduces a Brand New Node Pro

Bishkek, Kyrgystan, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the dynamic realm of blockchain technology, the quest for seamless integration and secure operations is never-ending. Get to know Node Pro, the latest innovation from Node.sys , poised to diversify the landscape of blockchain infrastructure. From staking to secure transactions, and even powering the decentralized Internet of Things (IoT) factory, Node Pro is the Swiss Army knife of blockchain hardware.





Node Pro isn't just another hardware node; it's a multifunctional marvel designed to cater to the diverse needs of blockchain enthusiasts and professionals alike. Serving as both a hardware node and a staking machine, it empowers users to actively participate in network consensus mechanisms while earning rewards.

Moreover, Node Pro doubles as a secure hardware wallet, providing users with peace of mind regarding the safety of their digital assets. With its robust security features, including encrypted storage and secure key management, Node Pro ensures that your cryptocurrencies remain safe from prying eyes.

But Node Pro's capabilities extend beyond individual users. It plays a pivotal role in facilitating decentralized ecosystems, such as the IoT factory platform. By operating as a deals and transactions node of the blockchain network, Node Pro ensures the smooth functioning of decentralized manufacturing processes.

This innovative approach empowers suppliers, manufacturers, and consumers to interact seamlessly within a self-sustaining ecosystem. While paying in NYS token, Node Pro streamlines transactions, fostering greater efficiency and autonomy in the supply chain.





Despite its formidable capabilities, Node Pro maintains a compact and portable form factor. Measuring just 93x124x44 mm, it's designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether placed in a home safe, desk drawer, or carried in a bag. With its built-in battery, Node Pro operates autonomously, ensuring continuous functionality even when on the move.

Underneath its sleek exterior, Node Pro boasts impressive specifications tailored to meet the demands of modern blockchain networks. Powered by a Broadcom 2GHz CPU and equipped with 4/8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory, it delivers robust performance and ample storage capacity. The inclusion of a 5” multi-touch display enhances user interaction, providing a seamless and intuitive experience.

Constructed from impact-resistant ABS plastic, Node Pro is built to withstand various environmental conditions, ensuring durability and reliability in any setting. With its operating system based on Debian, Node Pro offers a familiar and versatile platform for users to leverage.

"Unveiled by the Node.sys team at the Blockchain Life 2024 Exhibition in Dubai, Node Pro represents the next evolution in blockchain hardware solutions" said Andy Khamichonak, CEO of Node.sys.

As a key player in the Cellframe Network ecosystem, Node.sys continues to push the boundaries of innovation, driving progress in decentralized technologies.

With a pre-order price of $599, Node Pro offers exceptional value for enthusiasts and professionals seeking to elevate their blockchain experience. To secure your Node Pro and embark on a journey into the future of blockchain infrastructure, visit nodesys.io today. Don't forget to use promo code PRODISCOUNT2 to receive a 2% discount on the NYS token pre-sale round.





About Node.sys

Node.sys is a developer of a decentralized platform for the Universal Internet of Things which brings together people, companies, and devices from around the world into a global, decentralized factory for IoT and Industrial IoT (IIoT).

The company aims to create a secure, transparent, and convenient system for interaction throughout the entire production process, from order search to contract execution and financial matters. The platform uses post-quantum cryptography for secure data storage and protection against malicious actors. Node.sys produces hardware nodes and builds a self-replicating IoT and IIoT factory. These nodes are affordable, easy to connect, and allow owners to participate in transaction validation within the ecosystem.

Andy Khamichonak info at nodesys.io