ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES MPAMA SOUTH PRODUCTION MILESTONE

GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( “Alphamin” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a major milestone at Mpama South.

The new Mpama South processing facility has been producing tin concentrate to sales specification since 14 May 2024. The tin grade of the feed ore was increased from 17 May 2024 following which the focus has been on achieving consistent throughput and producing to targeted processing recoveries. The processing facility has produced 159 tonnes of contained tin from 17 May 2024. The facility is now operating at targeted processing recoveries and continues to produce high-grade concentrate to sales specification.

2. Concentrate drier, bagging plant and Mpama South concentrate product

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith                                
CEO                        
Alphamin Resources Corp.                        
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


