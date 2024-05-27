CHIZ BATS FOR DIGITIZATION, IMPROVED SENATE FACILITIES

Newly elected Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero continued his series of office visits within the Senate on Monday, underscoring his commitment to addressing the needs of Senate employees and boosting operational efficiency.

Interviewed by reporters, Escudero explained that checking the facilities and ensuring they function well is part of his role as Senate President.

"Tulad nung nanilbihan ako bilang gobernador, ganito rin ang ginagawa ko ngayon bilang Pangulo ng Senado. Itinuturing kong administrative head ako ng Senado at tama lang na bisitahin, alamin ang ginagawa ng kada opisina at kung ano ang pwede naming ipaglingkod sa kanila para mas mapabuti pa nila ang kanilang serbisyo," Escudero said.

After completing two consecutive terms in the Senate from 2007 to 2019, Escudero transitioned to serve as Governor of Sorsogon province from 2019 to 2022.

Following his gubernatorial stint, he made a successful return to the Senate, where his current term is set to expire in 2028.

During Monday's visit, Escudero engaged in informal dialogues with employees on the third floor of the Senate building, which houses several essential offices, including the Senate Employees Transport Service Cooperative, Legislative Committee Support Service, Senate Blue Ribbon Oversight Committee, Legislative Records and Archives Services (LRAS), Legislative Library Service, Office of the Committee Affairs Bureau, Printing and Production Service, Legislative Bill Drafting Service, and Parliamentary Counseling Service.

In a huddle with officers and staff of LRAS, Escudero stressed the importance of digitizing all laws, including those enacted before 1987.

"It's crucial that we digitize not only the laws from 1987 onwards but also earlier legislation," Escudero pointed out.

He said that digitizing Senate journals and transcripts is necessary to facilitate easier access for historians, researchers, and the public.

The new Senate chief also directed the team to identify at least 100 major laws--such as the Labor Code, NIPAS or National Integrated Protected Areas System Act, Intellectual Property Law, and Local Government Code--and develop a tracking system or app to allow researchers to track amendments through various Republic Acts to the latest version of the law.

"Tell me what you need to make that happen," Escudero urged LRAS officials and staff.

Addressing immediate concerns raised by Senate employees, Escudero acknowledged the need for improved equipment and facilities.

"Maraming kulang na mga gamit, maraming kailangang punuan ang mga kakulangan sa gamit na naantala o ibang polisiya lang," Escudero told reporters in an ambush interview.

Despite budget constraints, he insisted that certain improvements, such as air conditioning, could not be delayed.

"Pinagbigay-utos ko kanina na kung anong kailangan kunin na para naman lumamig na ang aircon natin dito para sa lahat at inaasahan ko bago mag SONA magagawa 'yun," he said, referring to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address slated for July 22.

Last week, Escudero visited offices on the fourth floor, where the Human Resources Department is located, and also checked the ground floor and Senate vicinity.

As he continues his visits, he remains focused on enhancing the efficiency and working conditions within the Senate, demonstrating his proactive leadership in addressing both immediate and long-term needs.