Leading Property Management Software, Hemlane, Introduces A Free Version for Landlords

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As interest rates and median home prices continue to soar while purchasing inventory remains low, “accidental landlords” have become more common, resulting in 45.2 million American households renting their homes. Landlords and property managers need assistance staying on top of the myriad of responsibilities that come with renting their assets. To help with this, Hemlane today announced a Free Landlord version of its industry-leading property management software.

“Hemlane has done incredibly well with our software, showing a strong appetite by landlords and property managers for our powerful software and technology-enabled services,” said Dana Dunford, Co-Founder and CEO of Hemlane. “Adding a free version gives more rental owners and managers the opportunity to try Hemlane. Giving people a taste of Hemlane will change the way rentals are managed in the future. We’re thrilled to introduce this free level and watch our following grow.”

Key features to Hemlane Free Landlord software include:

● Reach Qualified Tenant Applicants – Click one button to list on every top website. AI-powered listing descriptions improve property visibility and attract high quality tenants.

● Pre-Screen Prospective Tenants – access to comprehensive credit, criminal, income and eviction reports helps landlords make informed decisions on leasing a property.

● Property Management Accounting – landlords can connect financial accounts and automatically track their property income and expenses, including functions like tracking rent payments.

● Intuitive Dashboard – provides a unified view of all rentals in one place and makes it easy to onboard and manage new properties and tenants from any web browser.

“Real estate ownership is a powerful tool for financial growth, even for the average person. It’s a path to financial independence that many overlook due to the perceived challenges of managing rental properties,” said Michael Zuber, CEO of One Rental at a Time. “However, with Hemlane’s new Free Landlord version, these challenges are significantly reduced. Hemlane’s latest offering is a game changer, breaking down the barriers of owning rental properties and achieving financial freedom.”

About Hemlane

Hemlane is an all-in-one property management software offering specifically designed for individual landlords and property management companies. Hemlane’s software and tech-enabled services streamline operations by centralizing rent collection, accounting, maintenance requests, and lease management. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California and more information can be found at its website https://www.hemlane.com, X @hemlane, and on Facebook @hemlane.