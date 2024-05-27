New PEI license plates recognize contributions of paramedics

CANADA, May 27 - New license plates will recognize the invaluable and courageous contributions of paramedics in Prince Edward Island.

The new paramedic license plate, available in English and French, features a red maple leaf and the Star of Life, a symbol commonly used to identify emergency medical services and the Canadian Paramedic Association of PEI.

“A specialized license plate is a way to acknowledge and thank paramedics for dedicating their careers to helping Islanders in need. We are so fortunate to have a highly skilled team of paramedics providing emergency medical service across the province. This license plate gives paramedics the option to proudly display their chosen profession on their personal vehicle.” -Transportation and Infrastructure Minister, Ernie Hudson.

Certified paramedics can apply for a specialized license plate by presenting a valid Emergency Medical Technician (Paramedic) License or identification card issued by the College of Paramedicine of Prince Edward Island. The plates can only be used on personal passenger vehicles and not on emergency vehicles or to report to a scene.

“Island paramedics continue to demonstrate a commitment to service by playing a key role in our health care system every day,” said Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness. “These license plates acknowledge the high-quality care for all Islanders that paramedics provide. Thank you for your selfless contribution and service to our province, day in and day out.”

“The Paramedic Association of PEI is thrilled to have been able to work alongside the provincial government in the development of these license plates,” said Ian Ross, executive director of the Paramedic Association of PEI. “These unique plates will serve as a means of recognizing the contributions of our Island paramedics.”



"Paramedics are passionate about giving their time and skills to help Islanders,” said Souris-Elmira MLA Robin Croucher. “This new plate recognizes the invaluable contributions and service that paramedics have made and continue to make across the Island. These new license plates are just one way for the province to say thank you and for the public to recognize this heroic group on our Island. Our Prince Edward Island paramedics take great pride in their profession, and I look forward to seeing these plates proudly displayed on paramedics' personal vehicles from tip to tip. I look forward to purchasing mine!"

The cost for a paramedic license plate is $5. Regular fees apply for future registration renewals.

For more information on the paramedic and other specialty license plates in Prince Edward Island, visit any Access PEI

