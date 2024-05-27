Food Fiber Market to Grow at 5.7% CAGR, Reaching $11.7 Billion by 2034

Growing consumer inclination toward plant-based diets and functional foods worldwide driving food fiber market growth, says Fact.MR in its latest market study.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recently released research report by Fact.MR, global sales of food fiber are projected to reach US$ 6.7 billion in 2024 and thereafter increase at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.Rising demand for food fiber is driven by technological advancements and the enormous potential of these fibers to be used in a wide range of food products. Since more people are aware of how their food choices affect their overall health, sales of food fiber are rising worldwide at a steady pace.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Given the rising prevalence of obesity, there is a compelling reason for increased concern about weight management. In diets intended to maintain a healthy weight, dietary fibers are highly desired because they are essential for controlling weight by fostering feelings of fullness and satisfaction.Government initiatives and dietary guidelines are emphasizing the importance of adequate dietary fiber intake to raise consumer awareness. This is a major driver for market growth. The increasing adoption of plant-based diets, driven by environmental and health concerns, is boosting the demand for fiber-rich food products.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global food fiber market is expected to expand significantly, with projections indicating it will reach a value of US$ 11.7 billion by the end of 2034. In the United States, the market is poised for considerable growth, with sales anticipated to hit US$ 700 million in 2024. This growth trajectory is supported by a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034, suggesting a robust and sustained increase in demand for food fiber products. Similarly, South Korea's market is also projected to grow, reaching US$ 600 million by the end of 2034, highlighting the increasing global awareness and consumption of dietary fibers.In East Asia, China is set to dominate the market, capturing a significant 48.9% share in the region by 2024. This substantial market presence underscores China's pivotal role in the regional food fiber industry. Meanwhile, the specific segment of oat fiber is gaining traction, with sales expected to reach US$ 183.6 million in 2024. These figures collectively reflect the rising global demand for food fiber, driven by heightened consumer awareness of health and wellness, and the benefits of dietary fiber in maintaining a healthy diet.“Growing consumer preference for functional foods, incorporating added health benefits such as increased fiber content, is contributing to food fiber market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Role of Fiber in Maintaining Healthy Digestive System to Prevent ConstipationAs more people become aware of how their food affects their overall health, foods rich in fiber are essential for maintaining good health. This awareness also encompasses preventive health measures, such as dietary adjustments made by people to avert potential health issues, especially those related to digestive health. Constipation is prevented and a healthy digestive system is supported by these fibers. People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are often advised to increase and modify their dietary fiber intake. In a similar vein, patients with IBS are predicted to require more dietary fiber supplements as a result of this.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competition AnalysisKey players in the food fiber industry are actively launching new products and implementing innovative marketing strategies to attract customers. DuPont, a leading manufacturer of chemicals, advanced materials, and agricultural products, is committed to leveraging innovation and science to address some of humanity's most pressing challenges.In the pet food sector, Orijen introduced its high-end dog food product, Orijen Amazing Grains, in 2022. This product is designed to support pets' digestive systems with a blend of soluble and insoluble dietary fiber, probiotics, and prebiotics. This combination enhances gut health and digestion, allowing pets to absorb nutrients more effectively from their diet.Additionally, Batory Foods signed a contract with BioHarvest Sciences Inc. in September 2020. BioHarvest Sciences is renowned for its exclusive, patent-protected Biofarming technology. This strategic agreement aims to diversify Batory Foods' product line by expanding into the edible CBD and nutraceutical markets in the United States, showcasing their commitment to innovation and market expansion.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Fiber Blends Market : The global fiber blends market is projected to secure a value of US$ 435 million by the end of 2033, up from US$ 252.2 million in 2023, as a result of global consumption of fiber blends increasing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the decade. Pea Fiber Industry Analysis in North America : Pea fiber sales in North America are projected to reach US$ 8.8 billion in 2024 and increase at a high-value CAGR of 8.6% to climb to US$ 20.08 billion by the end of 2034.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com