Forward look: 27 May – 9 June 2024

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 27 May 2024

The Agriculture and Fisheries Council will meet on Monday 27 May 2024 in Brussels.

Agriculture ministers will discuss the current crisis situation in the agricultural sector, focusing in particular on two strands: the responses that have already been provided and those that are currently envisaged, as well as the future of crisis management.

The Council will also exchange views on the market situation, in particular following the invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Council, 27 May 2024

The Foreign Affairs Council will discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and current affairs.

Foreign Affairs Council (Defence), 28 May 2024

The Foreign Affairs Council, in its defence configuration, will discuss support to Ukraine and the EU’s defence readiness.

Foreign Affairs Council (Trade), 30 May 2024

The Foreign Affairs Council, in its Trade configuration, will discuss trade and competitiveness and the future of EU trade policy, the state of play of trade and investment relations between the EU and Africa, and the follow up to the 13th World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference (MC13).

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy), 30 May 2024

EU energy ministers will meet in Brussels to approve conclusions on advancing sustainable electricity grid infrastructure and will discuss the future of RePowerEU. They will also exchange views on how the European Green Deal can help transform the EU into a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy.

Other meetings