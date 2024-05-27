U.S. Kids and Infant Probiotics Market to Reach $370.89 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increasing awareness about the importance of early childhood gut health and rising concerns about digestive disorders among children have drives the market.

The U.S. infant and kids probiotics market has experienced significant growth, primarily fueled by increasing parental awareness regarding the importance of gut health in children's overall well-being” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market by Age Group (Baby/Infant, and Kids), Form (Liquid, Powder, Chewable, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Departmental Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, And E-Commerce): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032." According to the report, the U.S. kids and infant probiotics market was valued at $159.24 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $370.89 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵

The demand for U.S. infant and kids’ probiotics is driven by the increase in awareness among parents about the importance of early childhood gut health and the benefits of probiotics in promoting digestive wellness. Rise in incidences of digestive disorders among infants and children have fueled the need for effective solutions. In addition, the preference for natural remedies and preventive healthcare measures contributes to the growing demand. Expansion of product offerings, including innovative formulations tailored for young demographics, and a growing infant population further propel growth, ensuring a sustained surge in demand for the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗯𝘆/𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱

By type, the baby/infant segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the U.S. kids and infant probiotics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in health consciousness among parents, which encourages them to seek ways to support the well-being of their infants from an early age. In addition, pediatricians often recommend probiotics for infants to promote digestive health and prevent conditions such as infant colic and eczema. Moreover, rise in awareness regarding the benefits of probiotics in supporting infants' developing immune systems has helped drive the demand for probiotics.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱

By form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the U.S. kids and infant probiotics market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Brands such as Humarian, Mommy’s Bliss, Culturelle, and Gerber offer exclusive liquid formulas with effective probiotic strains. 5 to 8 drops are recommended depending on age, which may vary based on different brands present in the market. These supplements are now available in various flavors such as grapes, orange, and mixed berries, which help enhance the taste of the product. Moreover, liquid probiotics addresses concerns of parents regarding administration of probiotic supplements to young children, as they can be easily added to food or drinks.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗽𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘀/𝗱𝗿𝘂𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies/drug stores channel segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Parents often rely on these outlets as probiotics can be obtained alongside other child-related products and medications. In addition, the expertise and guidance of pharmacists provide reassurance to parents seeking the most suitable probiotic products for their children. Moreover, pharmacies frequently run promotions and loyalty programs, which encourage customers to make repeat purchases. Furthermore, stringent regulations governing the sale of healthcare products ensure product quality and safety, enhancing consumer trust in pharmacy-sold probiotics.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀: -

• Gerber Products Company

• BioGaia

• i-Health, Inc

• Church and Dwight Co., Inc.

• LoveBug Nutrition

• NOW Foods

• Mama's Select

• Metagenics

• Zarbees, Inc.

• Hyperbiotics

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

