Home beer brewing machine market is expected to reach $25.4 million by 2030

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "home beer brewing machine market by product type, mechanism, and distribution channel: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021-2030," The global home beer brewing machine market size was valued at $19.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Home beer brewing machine is preferred for various occasions by consumers who mainly plan house parties for drinks. Moreover, many consumers use home beer brewing machine for small-scale production & storage of beer. This in turn has contributed in driving the home beer brewing machine market growth. Key players extensively emphasizing on making home beer brewing machine quick, simple, comfortable, and easy to use is anticipated to help expansion of the home beer brewing machine market during the forecast period. In addition to mashing, filtering, boiling, packaging, and conditioning fermentation, the products are both reliable and energy efficient. Some home beer brewing machines have display controls, Wi-Fi connectivity, multi-tap systems, and digital thermostats. Thereby, innovative technologies embedded in these products are anticipated to propel their popularity in the future. Therefore, the aforementioned facts drive growth of the overall home beer brewing machine market.

The outbreak of coronavirus has positively impacted the home beer brewing machine industry along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, strict lockdowns imposed by governments across the world has persuaded restaurants and pubs & bars to remain close, which, in turn, encouraged consumers to brew their own beer at home. This, in turn, has made a positive impact on growth of the home beer brewing market.

Furthermore, by distribution channel, the online store segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment, in terms of value sales during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that platforms or e-commerce are becoming a popular medium for purchase of home products including home beer brewing machine among customers. This is attributed to easy availability of home beer brewing machine and benefits provided these online platforms such as information about product functional attribute, time-saving features, and facility of home delivery to customers.

The global home beer brewing machine equipment market is segmented on t are categorized into product type, mechanism, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into mini brewer and full-size brewer. By mechanism, it is divided into automatic and manual. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segregated into online channel and offline channel. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, Italy, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America Middle East and Africa).

Key findings of the study

By product type, the mini brewer segment accounted for the highest home beer brewing machine market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By mechanism, the automatic segment accounted for the highest home beer brewing machine share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By distribution channel, the offline channel segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020 and is expected to be the dominating segment during the home beer brewing machine market forecast period.

Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. Product launches with key stakeholders is expected to be a key strategy to sustain in the market. In the recent past, many leading players opted for product launch or partnership strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market. To understand the current home beer brewing machine market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report.

Some of the key players in the home beer brewing machine market analysis includes BEERMKR, BrewArt, LG Electronics, MiniBrew B.V., Northern Brewer, LLC., PicoBrew, Inc., Shandong Zunhuang Brewing Equipment Co., Ltd., Speidel Tank- und Behälterbau GmbH, Spike Brewing, LLC, and WilliamsWarn.

