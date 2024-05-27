Sodium Chlorate Price Trend 2024, Chart, Market Analysis, News, Demand, Historical Data and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "𝗦𝗼𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀, 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮" delivers a comprehensive analysis of sodium chlorate prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝗦𝗼𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

• 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: 790 USD/MT

• 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗮: 695 USD/MT

• 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘆: 925 USD/MT

• 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗹: 725 USD/MT

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴:

• 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: Annual Subscription

• 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: Annual Subscription

• 𝗕𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: Annual Subscription

The study delves into the factors affecting sodium chlorate price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗦𝗼𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

The sodium chlorate market, particularly in North America, has been navigating through a downturn in downstream demand, predominantly influenced by the pulp and paper industry's slow pace. This sector, which is typically a robust consumer of sodium chlorate, has not shown the expected levels of activity, thereby impacting the market demand significantly. In addition to this, inventory levels have swelled across the supply chain, adding a bearish tint to market sentiments. Despite the lower natural gas prices, which could have potentially eased production costs, the reduced demand exerted considerable downward pressure on sodium chlorate prices. Thus, the market's trajectory was firmly under the sway of subdued demand, inventory pile-ups, and a less vibrant pulp and paper sector, culminating in a challenging quarter for the sodium chlorate industry.

The global sodium chlorate market size reached 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟯.𝟯 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion, at a projected CAGR of 4.70% during 2023-2032. In North America, the downturn was stark, with diminished demand from the paper and pulp industry playing a pivotal role. This reduction in consumption led to increased stockpiles, pressuring the market to lean towards lower pricing despite the potential cost-saving grace of low natural gas prices. The scenario was mirrored in the APAC region, particularly in China, where price adjustments were primarily attributed to high inventory levels, subdued demand, and the ripple effects of destocking activities. The lack of sufficient cost support from feedstock sodium chloride further complicated the market's ability to maintain stable prices.

Europe also felt the weight of reduced demand, particularly from the pulp and paper industry, alongside the impact of high inventory levels and increased feedstock costs. These factors collectively forged a market environment rife with challenges, leading to a noticeable decline in sodium chlorate prices. Germany, for instance, exhibited a significant downturn in prices, reflective of broader European market trend. Furthermore, in South America, the scenario slightly diverged, with the cost of feedstock Sodium Hydroxide and stable energy prices influencing the market. However, like other regions, the demand remained tepid, with high inventories persisting. Brazil's market dynamics were particularly notable, where despite the festival season's potential to spur demand, the high inventory levels and the overarching sluggish demand from the pulp and paper industry led to a decrease in sodium chlorate prices.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

• Sodium Chlorate Prices

• Sodium Chlorate Price Trend

• Sodium Chlorate Demand & Supply

• Sodium Chlorate Market Analysis

• Demand Supply Analysis by Type

• Demand Supply Analysis by Application

• Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

• Sodium Chlorate Price Analysis

• Sodium Chlorate Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

• Sodium Chlorate News and Recent developments

• Global Event Analysis

• List of Key Players

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

• 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States and Canada

• 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

• 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco



𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀:

IMARC is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.