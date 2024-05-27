Flash News: OKX Expands Web3 Giveaway with New Additions

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 27, 2024.

OKX Expands Web3 Giveaway with New Additions

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce the addition of five new giveaway events to its Web3 Giveaway portal.



The new additions include giveaways from Pangolin and JOE, offering $30,000 worth of PNG and $10,000 worth of JOE tokens respectively. Additionally, the TKO airdrop event presents eligible participants with the opportunity to partake in Taiko's 'Genesis Airdrop' event.



Furthermore, users can benefit from DIN's 250,000 Wafers and an unlimited xData CHIP NFT giveaway, along with a generous $20,000 worth of $onchain giveaway.



OKX's Web3 Giveaway portal is dedicated to providing the OKX Web3 community with exclusive access to giveaways and airdrops from some of the most sought-after projects in the digital asset space.



