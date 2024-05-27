Liquid Chlorine Price Trend, Historical Data, Chart Analysis, News 2024, Pricing Report and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "𝗟𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀, 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮" delivers a comprehensive analysis of Liquid Chlorine prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝗟𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

• 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: 585 USD/MT

• 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗮: 43 USD/MT (Liquid Chlorine Pipeline Contract)

• 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮: 134 USD/MT

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴:

The study delves into the factors affecting Liquid Chlorine price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗟𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

The liquid chlorine market is primarily driven by its extensive use in water treatment and the chemicals industry. As an essential component in the disinfection of drinking water, swimming pools, and wastewater, liquid chlorine plays a critical role in maintaining public health standards by eliminating pathogens and ensuring safe water supplies. This demand is bolstered by growing global awareness and stricter regulations regarding water quality, which compel water treatment facilities to maintain high levels of disinfection. Additionally, the chemical industry utilizes liquid chlorine in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is widely used in construction, healthcare, and automotive sectors. The growth in these industries, especially in emerging economies, significantly contributes to the demand for liquid chlorine. Moreover, the versatile nature of liquid chlorine, serving as an intermediate in manufacturing a variety of chemical products including solvents, dyes, and pesticides, further amplifies its market growth.

𝗟𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

The global chlorine market size reached 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟲.𝟯 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟵.𝟰 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟰.𝟲𝟬% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮. In the final quarter of 2023, the price of liquid chlorine experienced a significant surge, primarily due to constrained supply sources and heightened demand from downstream industries such as pool maintenance and bottled water companies. This escalation in prices was influenced by several factors, including rising energy costs, increased production expenses, inflationary pressures amid a labor shortage, and positive market expectations during the festive holiday season. Whereas, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the liquid chlorine market in the APAC region displayed varied performance due to several influencing factors. The market benefitted from stable supplies, underpinned by consistent production levels. However, demand was subdued both domestically and on the international front, exerting downward pressure on prices. A notable influence within the region was the Chinese market, where ongoing economic challenges impacted overall market sentiment negatively. Despite various government initiatives aimed at revitalizing economic optimism, these measures have fallen short of sustaining a long-term recovery. Consequently, liquid chlorine prices saw fluctuations driven by varying levels of availability and international demand.

The liquid chlorine market in Europe exhibited a declining trend in the fourth quarter of 2023. Data indicates a 1.1% drop in overall chemical production across Europe in November, which also impacted liquid chlorine production. According to the European chlor-alkali industry association, Euro Chlor, chlorine production has been consistently low since mid-2023. Despite this downturn, the market showed some improvement compared to the same period in the previous year. Reports also highlighted that several chlorine production facilities in Europe were shut down in the third quarter due to low marginal costs, contributing to market imbalance conditions.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

• 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States and Canada

• 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

• 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

