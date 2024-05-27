Urea Price Trend Analysis, News 2024, Demand, Historical Chart and Forecast Data

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "𝗨𝗿𝗲𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀, 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮" delivers a comprehensive analysis of urea prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝗨𝗿𝗲𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

• 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: 470 USD/MT

• 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗮: 350 USD/MT

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: 410 USD/MT

The study delves into the factors affecting urea price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗨𝗿𝗲𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

The urea market is primarily driven by the escalating demand from various sectors, fluctuating inventory levels, and the interplay of trading fundamentals. Additionally, the increasing demand for fertilizers in the agricultural industry, due to the need to improve crop yields to feed a growing global population, is contributing to the market growth. This demand is further amplified by the rising adoption of urea-based fertilizers over traditional ones due to their high nitrogen content, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, making them essential for modern farming practices. Besides this, the shift toward sustainable agriculture practices has led to an uptick in urea consumption, as it is seen as a less environmentally damaging alternative compared to other nitrogenous fertilizers. Moreover, advancements in production technologies have enhanced the efficiency and environmental sustainability of urea manufacturing, further fueling its market growth.

The global urea market size reached 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟱𝟭.𝟵 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟱𝟵.𝟵 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟭.𝟲𝟬% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮. In North America, the market is driven by rising concerns about potential drought due to the El-Nino effect. Customers are making cautious mass purchases, while major overseas markets are placing few procurement orders, especially from India, as Indian consumers shifted their attention to the Middle Eastern market. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region faced numerous challenges during the fourth quarter of 2023. Notably, there was a pronounced decline in prices, with China experiencing the most significant impact. This fall was caused by an increasing number of causes, including the abundant availability of the material, and the ongoing surplus of material low demand from the Asian region is reducing feedstock prices. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China stopped exporting fertilizer, which caused an overabundance of the commodity in the market. Contrarily, the European urea market prevailed over a mixed trend and the prices increased and declined later. The price increase in October was primarily driven by the shortage of supplies in the European market.

In December 2023, several key factors were significantly influencing urea prices, creating fluctuations that proved critical for stakeholders across various industries, including agriculture and manufacturing. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and the recent onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have had long-lasting effects on global logistics, affecting the availability and cost of shipping, which in turn impacts urea's market price. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and policies, including sanctions and trade restrictions among key urea-producing and consuming countries, have led to supply constraints. These constraints, coupled with fluctuating demand in major agricultural markets due to seasonal cycles and changing farming practices, have caused significant price volatility. For example, an increase in the adoption of precision farming techniques has led to more efficient use of fertilizers, potentially reducing demand for urea in some markets, while in others, growing agricultural activity has increased demand, further complicating the pricing landscape.

Moreover, supply chain disruptions played significant role in influencing urea prices. The COVID-19 pandemic has had long-lasting effects on global logistics, affecting the availability and cost of shipping, which in turn impacts urea's market price. Along with this, geopolitical tensions and policies, including sanctions and trade restrictions among key urea-producing and consuming countries, have led to supply constraints. These constraints, coupled with fluctuating demand in major agricultural markets due to seasonal cycles and changing farming practices, have caused significant price volatility. For instance, an increase in the adoption of precision farming techniques has led to more efficient use of fertilizers, potentially reducing demand for urea in some markets, while in others, growing agricultural activity has increased demand, further influencing the market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗿𝗲𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

• Urea Prices

• Urea Price Trend

• Urea Demand & Supply

• Urea Market Analysis

• Demand Supply Analysis by Type

• Demand Supply Analysis by Application

• Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

• Urea Price Analysis

• Urea Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

• Urea News and Recent developments

• Global Event Analysis

• List of Key Players

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

• 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece.

• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States and Canada.

• 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru.

• 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco.

