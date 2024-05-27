Submit Release
The power of statistics

FAO's statistical work

Sound and timely statistics are key to inform decisions, policies and investments that tackle issues related to food and agriculture, from hunger and malnutrition to rural poverty, from food systems productivity to the sustainable use of natural resources or to climate change.

FAO is dedicated to collecting, analysing, interpreting and disseminating food and agriculture statistics that are relevant for decision-making.

It is for this reason that developing and implementing methodologies and standards to assist countries in generating sound data and information is at the core of FAO’s statistical work.

FAO also supports member countries in the collection, dissemination and uptake of data to formulate policies and plans or to better orient investments.

