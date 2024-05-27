Accelerating digital innovation in Small Island Developing States (SIDS)

Digitalization and innovation - an important way forward for SIDS on the road to 2030
Digital technologies are transforming agri-food systems. While this is an important development everywhere, it is of great importance to remote areas such as SIDS. The SIDS Solutions platform will help to incubate, promote, scale up and replicate locally grown ideas to accelerate the achievement of agriculture, food, nutrition, environment and health.
