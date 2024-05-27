Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Goat.Tech

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 27, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Goat.Tech

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Goat.Tech, enabling the OKX Web3 community to access the technology platform via web extension.



Goat.Tech is a technology platform that creates an on-chain, real-time reputation standard, which reflects a user's current financial stability and potential value generation. It introduces a unique Trust Score system that is both transparent and visible to all, enabling users to make informed trust decisions.



