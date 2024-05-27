Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Rho Markets

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 27, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Rho Markets

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce that it is now integrated with Rho Markets, a native lending protocol on the Scroll ecosystem. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to access Rho Markets and its solutions via web extension.



Rho Markets offers lending services, including LRT assets as well as mainstream assets like ETH and wBTC. Beyond its lending solution, Rho collaborates with Sign Protocol and Plaid to transform the on-ramping process using TLS and ZK technology.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

