PHILIPPINES, May 27 - Press Release

May 27, 2024 Bong Go lauds turnover of Super Health Center in San Jose, Dinagat Islands to bring primary health care to island communities Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, commended the Department of Health and its partnership with the local government of San Jose, Dinagat Islands, led by Mayor Yngwie Hero Ecleo and Vice Mayor Ruben Zuniega, for the successful turnover of the town's Super Health Center on Friday, May 24. The Super Health Center is part of Go's advocacy to establish more Super Health Centers nationwide, ensuring that essential healthcare services reach isolated and geographically challenged communities. Go acknowledged the importance of accessible healthcare and emphasized the need for improved infrastructure and services in remote areas. The senator reaffirmed his commitment to championing initiatives that bridge the healthcare gap, ensuring that every Filipino has proper access to quality medical care. "Ano ba itong Super Health Center? It's a medium type of a polyclinic, nasa loob na ang panganganak, birthing, dental, laboratory, x-ray at pwedeng i-expand at lagyan ng pang-dialysis," the senator remarked. "Alam n'yo sa kakaikot ko sa Pilipinas, nakita ko ang problema. Ang mga buntis noon nanganganak na lang sa jeep o tricycle dahil napakalayo ng mga ospital. Ngayon ilalagay ito sa mga strategic areas, lalo na sa mga 4th class, 5th class, 6th class municipalities na may kakayahan na mag operate ng Super Health Center," he explained. Super Health Centers offer essential medical services under one roof, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services in Super Health Centers are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation center; and telemedicine. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including four in the Dinagat Islands. "It will help decongest the hospitals at magagamot na agad ang mga may karamdaman diyan po sa Super Health Center. Patuloy kong susuportahan ito dahil parte ito ng aking adhikain na ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan," highlighted Go, who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to the poor. The Malasakit Team also extended relief to some barangay health workers in attendance, such as shirts, basketballs and volleyballs. In line with his commitment to further improve access to quality healthcare, Go encouraged those with medical concerns to take advantage of the services of the nearby Malasakit Centers located at Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City or Siargao Island Medical Center (SIMC) in Dapa. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, Republic Act No. 11463 provides for establishing one-stop shops that bring together relevant agencies with medical assistance programs to assist indigent patients with their medical expenses. The program, a brainchild of Go, has already assisted more or less ten million Filipinos with 165 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go as he continues his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.