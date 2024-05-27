Aerospace Coatings Market Brewing Billions Poised for Explosive Growth 2017-2023

Aerospace Coatings Market

Aerospace coatings are specialized coatings used in the aerospace industry to protect aircraft surfaces from environmental factors such as corrosion, UV radiation, erosion, and temperature extremes. ” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Allied Market Research titled "Aerospace Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global aerospace coatings market reached $1,587 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $2,433 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the polyurethane resin segment accounted for approximately three-fifths of the total revenue share.

Overview of Aerospace Coatings Market:

Aerospace coatings are high-performance materials that provide excellent wear resistance to aircraft surfaces. They protect against corrosion, ultraviolet rays, solar heat, climatic stress, and fog, thereby reducing maintenance and repair costs. These coatings, applied to various aircraft components, enhance fuel economy by reducing overall weight, thereby lowering CO2 emissions.

Market Drivers:

The rise in air travel, increase in cargo traffic, and growth in international trade have spurred the development of the commercial aviation industry, driving market growth. Additionally, increased investment in the military and defense sectors in countries like the U.S., Mexico, China, India, and Russia further fuels market expansion. Furthermore, the development of chrome-free technology acts as a market driver.

Polyurethane Resin Segment:

Polyurethane resin dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance. It offers high resistance to UV rays and abrasion, making it ideal for aerospace applications.

Market Challenges:

However, regulations imposed by agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration Evaluation Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) on solvent-borne coatings containing hazardous substances may hinder market growth.

Key Findings:

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market, followed by North America.

The polyurethane resin segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Commercial aviation is the largest end-use industry, with a CAGR of 6.8%.

Europe accounted for over one-fourth of the market share in 2016.

Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed around two-fifths of the market share in 2016.

Key Players:

Major players in the market include Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., IHI Ionbond AG, Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co., Mapaero, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Zircotec Ltd.

