Temporary Cardiac Pacing Wire and Lead Market Size To Reach US$ 683.5 Million By 2034: Fact.MR Report

Temporary pacing wires and leads play a crucial role in stabilizing the heart rate and rhythm in patients experiencing abrupt cardiac events or undergoing heart surgery. Temporary pacing techniques are essential in both emergency care and long-term heart health management as the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the consequent need for surgical interventions are increasing.According to a new study by Fact.MR, the global temporary cardiac pacing wire and lead market is estimated at US$ 364.8 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at 6.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Awareness of cardiovascular health and fitness and advancements in treatments have been rising among both healthcare professionals and the public alike. Improved understanding leads to timely interventions and effective management of cardiac rhythm disorders. This is the reason behind the rising incorporation of temporary pacing techniques into treatments for cardiovascular disorders.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global temporary cardiac pacing wire and lead market is projected to reach US$ 683.5 million by 2034-end.North America is projected to account for 34.4% share of the global market by 2034.The market in the United States is estimated to reach US$ 108 million in 2024.The Japan market is estimated at US$ 32 million in 2024 and is projected to climb to US$ 67 million by 2034-end.Demand for temporary cardiac pacing wires and leads in China is forecasted to increase at 8% CAGR through 2034.Based on product type, cardiac pacing leads/catheters are estimated to hold 96% market share over the next 10 years.Demand for transvenous pacing techniques is expected to reach a market value of US$ 146.9 million in 2024.“Given the high susceptibility of cardiovascular disorder among the vast aging population, the production of temporary cardiac pacing wires and leads for addressing sudden cardiac events is increasing,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Vital Role of Temporary Cardiac Pacing Wires and Leads in Addressing Arrhythmias in Clinical SettingsInsulated conductor cables used in the production of temporary cardiac pacing wire and leads are rather sensitive and placed into the challenging environment of the human body. Their function is to link the intricate electronics and power source of the pulse generator to the heart. The pacemaker lead is necessary to transfer the intracardiac electrogram from the myocardium to the pulse generator's sensing circuit and the output pulse from the pulse generator to the myocardium.These devices are used to provide patients with temporary support for cardiac arrhythmias or other heart diseases in clinical settings, such as hospitals and independent catheterization laboratories.Competitive Landscape:Key players in the temporary cardiac pacing wire and lead market include Medtronic Plc., Shree Pacetronix, Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical), Greatbatch Medical, Estech, Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard), BioTrace Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik, St. Jude Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, OSCOR Inc., Sorin Group, A&E Medical Corporation, OSYPKA AG, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and Vitatron.Northwestern University and George Washington University collaborated in June 2021 to create the first-ever transitory pacemaker--a wireless, battery-free, fully implanted pacing device that disappears when no longer needed.AtaCor Medical, Inc. announced in April 2020 that its Series B funding of $25 million had been completed. The funding syndicate is led by a corporate partner and includes new investors Hatteras Venture Partners, Catalyst Health Ventures (CHV), and Longview Ventures, a Broadview affiliate, as well as existing investors Broadview Ventures and aMoon Fund. The funding will help both the development of future extracardiac treatments and AtaCor's efforts to obtain regulatory clearance in the United States and the European Union for its revolutionary extracardiac temporary pacing technology.In May 2019, BioTrace Medical, Inc., a pioneer in breakthrough temporary pacing technology, announced that their Tempo Lead had received CE Mark certification in Europe. This accreditation permits its use in cardiac operations that need temporary intracardiac pacing.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Cardiac Pacemaker Market : The global cardiac pacemaker market is expected to be worth $3.92 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034, reaching $6.15 billion by the end of 2034. Leadless Pacing System Market : The global leadless pacing system market is expected to reach $57.5 million in 2024. The market is expected to develop at an outstanding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% through 2034. This growth is expected to propel the market to a reasonable worth of US$ 150.9 million by 2034.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the temporary cardiac pacing wire and lead market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (cardiac pacing wires, cardiac pacing leads/catheters), application (cardiothoracic surgeries, acute myocardial infarction, bradycardia, heart blocks, congestive heart failure, sick sinus syndrome), technique (epicardial pacing, transvenous pacing, transcutaneous pacing), age group (pediatrics, adults), and end user (hospitals, independent catheterization labs), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA). 