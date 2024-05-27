Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Updates : Predicted to Attain USD 25.54 Billion by 2030

Pneumonia Therapeutics Market

Rise in incidence of pneumonia acts as a key driving force of the global pneumonia therapeutics market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pneumonia therapeutics market size was valued at $12,293.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,546.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

• CAGR: 8.5%

• Current Market Size: USD 12.29 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2030

• Base Year: 2021

The global pneumonia therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors: a surge in pneumonia cases, an aging population with weaker immune systems, increased incidence and spending on community-acquired pneumonia, and a rise in product launches. However, the high cost of pneumonia treatments is a limiting factor. Nonetheless, the emergence of novel viruses targeting the respiratory system presents new opportunities for growth in the coming years.

In 2020, the prevention vaccines segment dominated the market, holding over two-thirds of the total market share. This segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the treatment drugs segment is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold a substantial share of the global pneumonia therapeutics market. This growth is driven by an increase in healthcare spending and a growing patient population in the region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during this period, primarily due to its large patient population and rapid infrastructural advancements. Furthermore, the rise in government investments in research and development of medications is anticipated to further fuel market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the pneumonia therapeutics market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report covers the pneumonia therapeutics market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the pneumonia therapeutics market is provided.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and pneumonia therapeutics market growth.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Depending on therapeutics, the treatment drugs segment held largest share in the global pneumonia therapeutics market in 2020.

On the basis of distribution channel, the research experienced the highest revenue in 2020, and is expected to continue to grow throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories garnered the largest pneumonia therapeutics market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, LAMEA is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly & Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

