Skin Care Products Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The skin care products market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $220.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. ”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The growth in the skin care products market is due to the rising awareness regarding the various benefits of using personal care products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest skin care products market share. Major players in the skin care products market include LOreal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Avon Products Inc., Coty Inc..

Skin Care Products Market Segments
• By Product Type: Anti-Aging Products, Skin Whitening Products, Sensitive Skincare Products, Anti-Acne Products, Dry Skin Care Products, Infant Skin Care Products, Other Product Types
• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket, Supermarket, Cosmetics stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels
• By End User: Male, Female, Kids
• By Geography: The global skin care products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Skin care refers to products that help support skin integrity and enhance its appearance. These products are sold in various types, such as creams, serums, and lotions. Skin care products are used to improve the appearance and texture of the skin and to moisturize and cleanse the face, hands, and body as well.

