Flash News: OKX Wallet Announces Near Protocol Integration, Supports Over 95 Blockchains

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 27, 2024.



OKX Wallet Announces Near Protocol Integration, Supports Over 95 Blockchains

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce that it now supports the NEAR protocol, enabling seamless viewing and transfer of NEAR tokens - on the NEAR protocol - via OKX's multi-chain wallet.



This addition means that the OKX Web3 community can now access NEAR's diverse ecosystem of dApps - boasting over 300 million TVL on chain - via OKX Wallet's Discover portal. The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.



By adding support for the NEAR protocol, OKX Wallet has expanded its support for more than 95 blockchains, further solidifying its position as a versatile multi-chain wallet.



NEAR is a Layer 1 blockchain network that uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. It has a wide ecosystem of dApps and is carbon-neutral, scalable and secure thanks to its unique implementation of sharding called Nightshade. To learn more about NEAR, click here.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



